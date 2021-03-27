Best Faith-Based Web Site to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 24th Annual WebAward Competition





Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.



Here are the past



2020 – Westmont College for Westmont College Website

2019 - Geoffrey Peart for New Church Website

2018 – Duo Consulting for The Domestic and Foreign Missionary Society

2017 – RENEW International for Be My Witness

2016 – Centre for Content Creation for PERMATA Programmes

2015 – NXT Digital Innovation | Crescent Lifestyle for Crescent Lifestyle App

2014 – Communications Department for Dallas Theological Seminary

2013 - Mark Deitch & Associates, Inc. for Temple Aliyah

2012 - Webknowledgy for Calvary Lutheran Church

2011 - PARTNERS+simons for Portsmouth Abbey Monastery Website

2010 - Joel Osteen Ministries and Lakewood Church for Lakewood Church

2009 - Guideposts for Guideposts.com

2008 - Mediapulse for Park West Church

2007 - Bayshore Solutions for Wycliffe Bible Translators

2006 - Dallas Theological Seminary for Dallas Theological Seminary Website

2005 - Biola University for Talbot School of Theology Website

2004 - PhotoMission, Inc. for A Worldwide Community of Christian Photographers



All faith-based entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.



Winners of a WebAward in the advertising and marketing categories will also receive:



- Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

- Increased visibility for their company

- Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

- Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

- A highlight for your resume.

- Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers



The 2021 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.



Faith-based or religious Websites of all denominations wishing to be considered for the Best Faith-based Website can submit their website for consideration at



About the WebAwards



