The Spring 2021 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Showcases Women Who Have Followed Their Passions to Create Successful Careers

About Several of the Passionate and Successful Women Showcased

Passion is a strong emotion. It is a calling that draws us toward it every day and brings us joy. The spring issue of P.O.W.E.R. magazine is full of fascinating women who have followed their passions and created amazing businesses. Many have used their success to help others.



Tonia DeCosimo, the founder of P.O.W.E.R., states that her passion is P.O.W.E.R. Magazine and the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized. Featuring these amazing women and helping them gain the exposure they deserve is what brings her great joy. Learning from them inspires her to continue her efforts to see all women become the best they can be.



Giada De Laurentiis, the cover girl, has taken her passion for food and cooking and created a multi-faceted empire. To follow her passion, she studied at Le Cordon Bleu. Today, Giada is a chef, caterer, an Emmy-award winning television personality on Food Network, a restauranteur, and cookbook author. She is also the founder of the lifestyle and e-commerce platform, Giadzy.com, which features Italian lifestyle content spanning recipes, travel, entertaining and Italian pantry products.



Born in America, Amanda Borghese is married to Prince Francesco Borghese of Italy, whose mother was Princess Marcella Borghese. Amanda worked in several careers, including real estate, a successful balloon and exclusive gift store that later franchised, and a London-based perfumery. She then joined Francesco's company, Perlier which has been around for over 80 years as Italy’s premier manufacturer of beauty treatments. It is here where she found her passion for beauty and skincare made from pesticide and insecticide-free land with no animal testing. For over two decades, Amanda has been marketing Perlier's Bath & Body on QVC with her son, Scipione (now called Skip).



Dr. Debi Silber’s own traumatic betrayals inspired her to enroll in a Ph.D. program to study the mind, study betrayal, find a way to move forward, and help others do the same. This passion fueled her endeavors to establish the Post Betrayal Transformation Institute. Dr. Silber is a holistic psychologist, a health, mindset, and personal development expert, award-winning speaker, and coach. She is the author of two bestselling books written to help women rebuild their bodies and minds after a life crisis and to learn to trust again after betrayal.



Christine Guarino founded A World of Pink in 2015 with the dream of changing breast aftercare forever. She made it her mission in life to help women everywhere feel beautiful, balanced, and confident again, following all types of breast surgeries. Christine’s passion empowered her to revolutionize prosthetics- so women can feel confident in their clothing and have symmetry for overall health.



Having a father who works in education and continually seeing the impact he is making on the youth in her community fueled Nichole 'Niki' Childers’ passion to combine education with the nonprofit sector to be a change-agent for those most in need. Niki is the director of partnerships for the national nonprofit organization, Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG). She creates employer engagement opportunities with contributing partners. Her more notable successes include building a training department and designing an infrastructure that improved employee retention and initiated organizational growth.



With 25 years of experience in health, fitness, and nutrition coaching, Holly Perkins was named one of the “Top Trainers to Follow” by Shape magazine. Holly’s passion is to help women improve their lives through strength training and nutrition. She coined the term ‘trifecta of body transformation,’ which includes progressive resistance strength training, age prescribed cardiovascular training, and a nutritional approach that supports the above. Holly also incorporates principles of mindset and psychology in her work to ensure holistic transformation.



Spring is the time for new beginnings. This is the time to define our passions by examining what fuels our souls and determine where our talents lie. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized suggests creating plans to pursue our dreams toward the careers that will make our hearts sing. Reach out to others for guidance and mentoring to help along the way. P.O.W.E.R. is a wonderful resource and offers many ways to help passionate women reach their goals.



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and Powerwoe.com

