OrthoNeuro Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Mark Gittins Engages in Partnership to Provide Remote Physician Surgical Training





Dr. Gittins will use the Avail system to teach robotic hip and knee reconstruction worldwide. He is the first surgeon in Ohio to utilize Avail and will perform the remote procedures at New Albany Surgery Center. The Avail technology can be used to teach people in the industry, other surgeons and physicians and can be utilized in classroom settings.



“The Avail technology gives us the worldwide ability to educate and exchange ideas in the real time surgical arena,” said Gittins. “We see a huge opportunity to advance patient care in arthritis surgery. This is an exciting time for all of the parties involved.”



Avail’s Procedural Telemedicine System facilitates medical expertise sharing and collaboration during live procedures by connecting physicians in the operating room to remote medical industry professionals and healthcare providers, enabling physicians to deliver the right knowledge, at the right time, regardless of location. The System was built by a team with deep expertise in medical technology and healthcare who understand the day-to-day needs of medical experts.



“A venture like this is very exciting for Dr. Gittins and OrthoNeuro,” said OrthoNeuro President, Larry T. Todd, Jr. DO. “Telemedicine is here to stay and to be able to provide real-time instruction during a procedure is beneficial to the patient, the surgeon and everyone involved. It is always great to see OrthoNeuro physicians on the cutting-edge of new technologies.”



The Avail Procedural Telemedicine System is comprised of a portable Console that is placed in New Albany Surgery Center, the Avail Portal which enables a network of connectivity, and the Avail Remote App that allows a remote healthcare expert to control the Console’s two high-definition pan-tilt-zoom cameras, plug-ins for surgical imaging and large display monitor in New Albany Surgery Center’s operating room. A healthcare professional accesses the software platform remotely from an iPad or laptop to instantly join a procedure, control the console’s cameras and surgical imaging views and speak directly with the treating physician. It’s intuitive and easy to use.



“We created Avail with surgeons like Dr. Gittins in mind,” said Avail CEO, Daniel Hawkins. “We’re thrilled to partner with OrthoNeuro and enable Dr. Gittins to broadcast procedures worldwide. Our mission is to use technology to eliminate physical boundaries to collaboration, information sharing and education, and ultimately accelerate training, new product adoption, and healthcare innovation as well as to universalize access to medical expertise.”



Smith+Nephew has teamed up with Avail Medsystems to provide remote, real-time collaboration services to its customers, directly in the operation room. Smith+Nephew is the first Orthopaedics company to work with the Avail System and, starting immediately, will bring the power of remote collaboration to facilities across its extensive customer base.



OrthoNeuro

OrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, neurology, podiatry, and physical medicine & rehabilitation. OrthoNeuro currently has 7 locations throughout greater Columbus. To schedule an appointment, please contact OrthoNeuro at 614-890-6555 or visit the OrthoNeuro website at www.orthoneuro.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.



New Albany Surgical Center

New Albany Surgery Center is a single specialty ambulatory surgery center that has been open for nine years specializing in orthopedic procedures. For more information about New Albany Surgery Center visit www.newalbanysurgerycenter.com or call 614-775-1616.



Avail Medsystem

Avail Medsystems is a pioneering medical technology company that removes barriers to medical procedure collaboration. With a customer-centric business model, Avail’s purpose-built Procedural Telemedicine(TM) technology digitizes physical presence and enables on-the-go, HIPAA compliant collaboration among a network of healthcare professionals and industry experts. For more information about Avail Medsystems, visit Avail.io and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.



Smith+Nephew

Heather Benjamin

614-839-2142



www.orthoneuro.com

Director, Marketing and Communications



