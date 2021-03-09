PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Women's National Football Conference

Press Release
Women Sports Icons Form Historic Marketing Partnership


Heinricher Racing and the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) form partnership to provide unique opportunities for companies to reach women’s sports fans.

Dallas, TX, March 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of Women’s History Month, two icons in women’s sports are joining teams. Heinricher Racing, the first female team owned by Jackie Heinricher in the International Motor Sports Association, has teamed up with Odessa Jenkins, the first black female owner of a nationally recognized sports league Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC).

Today 96.4% of sports marketing dollars are spent on men’s sports – but women control 75% of all household spending decisions. Additionally, 40% of all sports participants are women yet only 4% of all TV coverage is focused on women's sports. Both Ms. Heinricher and Mrs. Jenkins recognize the marketing and business power of women’s sports.

“In racing, the car does not care if you are a man or a woman,” said Ms. Heinricher. “The car just wants to go fast. And with 95% of all racing marketing spent on men, yet 50% of all racing fans are women – it’s time to help brands see the power in women’s sports – and with this partnership we are here to take it to the next level.”

The power sporting duo launches their partnership at a time when companies are learning new ways to engage with diverse audiences and the power behind women sports fans and their retail spending. The combination of the marketing power of two of the most popular sports in America, football and racing, provides a unique one-stop marketing program for advertisers.

“In order to go where we have never been, women have to do what has never been done. This partnership between WNFC and Heinricher Racing is about combining our marketing power for brands that want to align with women’s sports and an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Ms. Jenkins. “It's an honor for me to join Jackie and am I truly excited for the future of women’s sports.”
Contact Information
Andersen Group PR
Liza Anderson
323-655-1008
Contact

