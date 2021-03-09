Women Sports Icons Form Historic Marketing Partnership

Press Releases Women's National Football Conference Press Release Share Blog

Heinricher Racing and the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) form partnership to provide unique opportunities for companies to reach women’s sports fans.





Today 96.4% of sports marketing dollars are spent on men’s sports – but women control 75% of all household spending decisions. Additionally, 40% of all sports participants are women yet only 4% of all TV coverage is focused on women's sports. Both Ms. Heinricher and Mrs. Jenkins recognize the marketing and business power of women’s sports.



“In racing, the car does not care if you are a man or a woman,” said Ms. Heinricher. “The car just wants to go fast. And with 95% of all racing marketing spent on men, yet 50% of all racing fans are women – it’s time to help brands see the power in women’s sports – and with this partnership we are here to take it to the next level.”



The power sporting duo launches their partnership at a time when companies are learning new ways to engage with diverse audiences and the power behind women sports fans and their retail spending. The combination of the marketing power of two of the most popular sports in America, football and racing, provides a unique one-stop marketing program for advertisers.



Liza Anderson

323-655-1008





