Sencore's Industry Leading MRD 7000 Continues Its Tradition of Innovating with New Features in the Latest Software Release

New announced features include:

• Multi-channel ST 2110 output (10GB & 25GB)

• BISS CA Descrambling improvements

• DVB service names

• Disable SDI on error



As with all Sencore products, the MRD 7000 platform is backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.



About Sencore

Sioux Falls, SD, March 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As technology grows and customer needs evolve, Sencore; the gateway to better video delivery, continues to innovate and deliver. Sencore is widely known as an industry leader with their suite of professional receiver decoders and the MRD 7000 is no exception. The MRD 7000 utilizes a software-based platform to create a multichannel, multiformat professional receiver decoder and boasts an extensive set of features. This platform is perfect for decoding contribution streams via satellite or fiber and backup streams via Zixi or SRT. Baseband output options include ST 2110, SDI or HDMI for monitoring and re encode applications.

New announced features include:

• Multi-channel ST 2110 output (10GB & 25GB)

• BISS CA Descrambling improvements

• DVB service names

• Disable SDI on error

As with all Sencore products, the MRD 7000 platform is backed by Sencore's best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.

About Sencore

Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.

Contact Information
Sencore
Chelsea Hamann
605-978-4600
www.sencore.com

Chelsea Hamann

605-978-4600



www.sencore.com



