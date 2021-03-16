PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Defentect Group, Inc.

Defentect Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition Strategy


Norwalk, CT, March 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Defentect Group, Inc. (OTC: DFTC), which historically has developed and marketed technologies for the security and risk management industry, is in the process of seeking other business assets to either complement its current assets or in another line of business.

“We see several opportunities to merge with private companies who offer compatible products and services and think the time is right to build a company that can exploit our complementary assets,” stated Jim Ackerly, President and CEO of Defentect.

"While no agreements have been signed," Ackerly continued, “there are several opportunities before us, and we hope to be able to announce something definitive at some point in the future.”

About Defentect Group, Inc.
Defentect Group, Inc. develops and delivers intelligent messaging software solutions to facilitate the response to the detection of a threat. Easily integrated into existing security systems and compatible with many sensor types, Defentect's proprietary technology immediately notifies key personnel and first responders so that appropriate action can be taken when a threat event occurs. The DefenCall Personal Emergency Response service builds on the same infrastructure and is available for smartphones. For more information, visit www.defentect.com.

DFTC Investor Contact:
jca@defentect.com
(203) 803-1736

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon management's current expectations as of the date of this press release. The Company cautions readers there may be events in the future that the Company is not able to accurately predict or control and the information contained in the forward-looking statements is inherently uncertain and subject to a number of risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
Contact Information
Defentect Group, Inc.
Jim Ackerly
203-803-1736
Contact
defentect.com

