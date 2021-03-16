Wellness Drink Posca Romana Wins Gulfood Innovation Award

Press Releases P.O.S.C.A. Press Release Share Blog

Posca Romana was awarded as the most innovative Halal product in this year's Gulfood fair in Dubai. With still challenging times ahead in the FnB industry Gulfood 2021 marked the most successful return for food businesses worldwide as the only live, in-person food & beverage sourcing event of the year.





“It was difficult to withstand the call to take a stand against COVID and to create a positive momentum for the era afterwards in a safe environment - I think that was the core of this year's event - and there was a unique atmosphere here in Dubai, for which we would like to thank the organizers again," says the founder and developer Dr. Stefan Köstner.



Posca Romana combines the best of Austria in a unique way and is based in taste and recipe on Roman antiquity. The wellness product is an alcohol-free alternative to wine and sparkling wine and was designed as a food companion for upscale restaurants and hotels. It uses "Trockenbeerenauslese," a predicate wine made from grapes covered with noble rot, from the Lake Neusiedl region, which mature into a balsamic vinegar for eight years in wooden barrels. Carried by a heavy juice, rich in content, from the Sankt-Laurent grape, it is harmoniously coordinated with a gentle mousseux. Botrytis and light wood aromas develop with a delicate sherry tint. The fruitiness is enhanced by the freshness kick of the acetic acid without standing out, which is the essence of a patent application.



Most impressive is the naturalness without artificial flavors or the addition of sugar. The positive effect of acetic acid on the human metabolism has been known since Hippocrates - Posca Romana is therefore the ideal accompaniment to dishes or perfect starter for a socialising dinner.



www.posca.world

Stefan Köstner

+4367761265030



www.posca.world

Attached Files Posca Romana - A Homage to Wine and Antiquity A supporting article to the show piece at Gulfood 2021 in Dubai Filename: POSCAPressRelease-Gulfood.pdf

