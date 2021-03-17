TRInternational CEO Megan Gluth-Bohan Assumes 100% Company Ownership





TRI was founded in 1994 by Anthony M. Ridnell, who built the company into an international leader in chemical distribution with offices in the Puget Sound and in Asia. “I am delighted for TRI’s future under Megan’s continued leadership and ownership,” says Ridnell. “There isn’t a more talented or capable individual in this industry, TRI is in great hands for future growth.”



“I greatly respect and appreciate the foundational structure that Tony built over the last 27 years,” says Gluth-Bohan. “My charge is to carry forth the best aspects of the company and Tony’s legacy while innovating for the future. We have a strong and solid history behind us and are able to approach this new chapter with open eyes and fresh ideas.”



Under Gluth-Bohan’s leadership, TRI continued to thrive during the global pandemic, shifting resources and reallocating shipments to ensure their customers received the products and materials they needed to provide front line workers and vulnerable populations with safe and effective PPE and sanitizing products.



“The commitment of the people and the suppliers that we work with to do the right thing is so impressive,” says Gluth-Bohan. “Chemicals touch everything. They save lives; they make the world happen. TRI is proud to play an integral role in this industry.”



Going forward, Gluth-Bohan envisions a thriving business enterprise where employees can spend the entirety of their careers. She notes that while some TRI employees are professionally trained in the sciences, it is not necessary to have a science degree to succeed at TRI – she doesn’t have one.



“This industry is dynamic and deeply fascinating to me,” she says. “I look at passion, character, and work ethic. If you have the drive and the talent, you will have opportunity at TRI.”



Her ultimate goal is a robust and healthy company with satisfied employees who are committed to serving their customers and who will innovate and contribute to the evolution of both TRI and the chemical distribution industry. TRI currently has 18 employees in Washington State and 30 worldwide. In 2020, their total revenue was $77.6 million.



“I am pleased to congratulate Megan on becoming the sole owner of TRInternational, Inc. She has proven her dedication to not only TRInternational but to the whole chemical distribution industry over the last decade,” says Eric R. Byer, president and CEO, National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD). “I know she will continue to practice her pragmatic and steady leadership in this new role, and we look forward to having her as the first female chairman at NACD in a few years.”



Ms. Gluth-Bohan was named as one of Puget Sound Business Journal’s “40 under 40” in 2016. She is the first woman to serve as an officer on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD).



TRI holds many business certifications including the Women’s Business Enterprise National Certification (WBENC), National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), and Small Business Association Woman Owned Small Business (SBA WOSB). In June 2020, TRI was ranked #1 on the Puget Sound Business Journal’s largest LGBTQ-Owned Companies List.



About TRInternational, Inc.

TRI’s unique approach to chemical distribution offers a variety of products and services tailored to fit the needs of each customer. Founded in 1994 and headquartered just north of Seattle in Edmonds, WA, TRI has regional offices throughout the United States and Global Sourcing offices in Shanghai, China and Seoul, South Korea. TRI is an active member of the National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) and participates in the Responsible Distribution verification process.



Downloads:

TRI Press Release – TRInternational CEO Megan Gluth-Bohan Assumes 100% Company Ownership 03.17.2021



Contact:

Jennifer A. Calvery

Director of Marketing & Business Development

Jennifer.Calvery@trichemicals.com

