Bittrex Proudly Joins ATII to Stop Illicit Financial Flows

Bittrex Inc. announced it is partnering with the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) to combat and raise awareness around human trafficking. As part of the partnership, Bittrex will work to further advance ATII's vision of disrupting the operations, economics and anonymity of human trafficking at the source by intervening in criminal access to financial markets and thereby inhibiting the ability of traffickers to inflict harm on vulnerable groups.





As part of the partnership, Bittrex will work to further advance ATII's vision of disrupting the operations, economics and anonymity of human trafficking at the source by intervening in criminal access to financial markets and thereby inhibiting the ability of traffickers to inflict harm on vulnerable groups.



Mike Carter, Chief Compliance Officer at Bittrex, commented on the partnership: “Bittrex’s strong commitment to preventing, detecting, and reporting the illicit use of virtual and fiat currencies will be further enabled by our ATII partners’ cooperation and proactive efforts to impede illicit financial flows. We look forward to working with ATII on proactively diminishing the prevalence of human trafficking, and ultimately furthering the positive influence virtual currency can have on the world.”



Bittrex is proud to utilize tools that share and act on data that, in accordance with ATII’s mission, disrupt the operations, economics, and anonymity of Human Trafficking at the source.



"The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative is honored to have Mike Carter’s expertise and partnership with firms like Bittrex that are fostering dialogue, sharing information and reporting activity in an effort to combat human trafficking through their relationships with the cryptocurrency community, federal intelligence, and defense agencies as well as law enforcement. The statistics on human trafficking globally shows an astonishing and alarming impact with the International Labour Organization estimating that there are 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally and that forced labor and human trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide. Bittrex will be an instrumental partner in helping us promote corporate responsibility within financial institutions. As public and private organizations continue to collaborate in the creation of a uniform front within the financial sector to fight human trafficking, we will see a true impact in the recovery of victims and prosecution of traffickers," said Aaron Kahler, ATII Founder and Chief Executive.



About Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII)

Based in the United States, ATII, a not-for-profit organization, established in 2019, operates globally to combat modern slavery by leveraging corporate social responsibilities directly through anti-human trafficking program development, facilitating awareness, targeted data collection, technology integration, and sourcing actionable intelligence. They aim to disrupt the market of human trafficking, child exploitation and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through the advancement of preventions, detection, investigation and reporting mechanisms. ATII is committed to raising awareness and developing strategic partnerships with intelligence, technology, and data leaders. Learn more at followmoneyfightslavery.org.



About Bittrex

Our goal at Bittrex is to operate a world class cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on security and trust. Founded in 2014 by three cybersecurity engineers, Bittrex became the first exchange to light the torch of trust by putting a human face in front of a blockchain platform. Bittrex provides the widest selection of cryptocurrencies in the United States along with fast trade execution and dependable digital wallets, all protected by industry-leading security practices.



Learn more at Bittrex.com or find us on the App Store. Seattle, WA, April 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Bittrex Inc. announced it is partnering with the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) to combat and raise awareness around human trafficking. Bittrex is excited to continue working with ATII moving forward and to continue helping in the fight against modern slavery.As part of the partnership, Bittrex will work to further advance ATII's vision of disrupting the operations, economics and anonymity of human trafficking at the source by intervening in criminal access to financial markets and thereby inhibiting the ability of traffickers to inflict harm on vulnerable groups.Mike Carter, Chief Compliance Officer at Bittrex, commented on the partnership: “Bittrex’s strong commitment to preventing, detecting, and reporting the illicit use of virtual and fiat currencies will be further enabled by our ATII partners’ cooperation and proactive efforts to impede illicit financial flows. We look forward to working with ATII on proactively diminishing the prevalence of human trafficking, and ultimately furthering the positive influence virtual currency can have on the world.”Bittrex is proud to utilize tools that share and act on data that, in accordance with ATII’s mission, disrupt the operations, economics, and anonymity of Human Trafficking at the source."The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative is honored to have Mike Carter’s expertise and partnership with firms like Bittrex that are fostering dialogue, sharing information and reporting activity in an effort to combat human trafficking through their relationships with the cryptocurrency community, federal intelligence, and defense agencies as well as law enforcement. The statistics on human trafficking globally shows an astonishing and alarming impact with the International Labour Organization estimating that there are 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally and that forced labor and human trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide. Bittrex will be an instrumental partner in helping us promote corporate responsibility within financial institutions. As public and private organizations continue to collaborate in the creation of a uniform front within the financial sector to fight human trafficking, we will see a true impact in the recovery of victims and prosecution of traffickers," said Aaron Kahler, ATII Founder and Chief Executive.About Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII)Based in the United States, ATII, a not-for-profit organization, established in 2019, operates globally to combat modern slavery by leveraging corporate social responsibilities directly through anti-human trafficking program development, facilitating awareness, targeted data collection, technology integration, and sourcing actionable intelligence. They aim to disrupt the market of human trafficking, child exploitation and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through the advancement of preventions, detection, investigation and reporting mechanisms. ATII is committed to raising awareness and developing strategic partnerships with intelligence, technology, and data leaders. Learn more at followmoneyfightslavery.org.About BittrexOur goal at Bittrex is to operate a world class cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on security and trust. Founded in 2014 by three cybersecurity engineers, Bittrex became the first exchange to light the torch of trust by putting a human face in front of a blockchain platform. Bittrex provides the widest selection of cryptocurrencies in the United States along with fast trade execution and dependable digital wallets, all protected by industry-leading security practices.Learn more at Bittrex.com or find us on the App Store.