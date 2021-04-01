Joe Reynolds Promoted to Vice President at RT Environmental & Construction Professional

Press Releases R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental &... Press Release Share Blog

For more information please visit www.RTSpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516. Hamilton, NJ, April 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Joe Reynolds has been promoted to vice president within the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. He joined the company in 2018 as an assistant vice president and has since built a substantial book of business within the Contractor’s Pollution Liability (CPL), Architects & Engineers (A&E) and Contractors Professional (CPrL) Liability marketplace.“Joe’s technical expertise across a wide variety of management and professional liability products has made him a valuable ally to much of our client base,” says Jeff Slivka, president of RT ECP. “Throughout the past three years, he has worked diligently with brokers and agents nationwide to identify superb risk management solutions for their clients. This includes working with project owners, contractors and developers to better understand the many benefits afforded by today’s Protective Indemnity and Rectification, Project Specific Professional Liability (PSPL) and Real Estate Developers Errors and Omissions (E&O) policy forms.”Prior to joining the organization, Reynolds served as an A&E Product Head at Hiscox Insurance and Vice President, Executive Underwriter in XL Catlin’s Design Professional division. For more than a decade, he also underwrote and developed product strategy for management and professional liability products at Travelers Insurance and The Chubb Corporation.A resident of Spring City, Pa. Reynolds has a B.A. in Political Science from Trinity College and a Juris Doctorate from the Quinnipiac University School of Law. He also holds a Construction Risk Insurance Specialist designation (CRIS) from the International Risk Management Institute (IRMI).Reynolds can be reached at joseph.reynolds@rtspecialty.com or 609-528-3910.About RT Environmental & Construction ProfessionalRT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC (RSG). RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). 2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLCFor more information please visit www.RTSpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516. Contact Information StarrComm Strategies

