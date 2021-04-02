Kukuza Fest: A Salute to Women to Feature Black Women in Family Music on April 10

Kukuza Fest returns on Sat, April 10, 2021, from 3 to 5 PM EST and will feature Black Women in Family Music. The lineup includes R&B sensation The Magic Jones, rockstar/producer bassist Divinity Roxx, LA-based songstress Snooknuk, and many others. The MC will be Arts Education Consultant and social media personality Joy Marilie. Kukuza Fest is the first-ever free, all-Black Family Music festival and series in the country. “Kukuza” means “amplify” in Swahili.





“Kukuza” means “amplify” in Swahili. Kukuza Fest aims to provide children and families access to performers and music that welcome, reflect and celebrate them – amplifying Black voices and celebrating Black artists of Family Music. This is the first ever Black Women family music festival. Viewers will thrive with the diverse creativity of bass players to ballet dancers, singers to movers - family music reflecting our diverse families.



Lineup includes R&B sensation The Magic Jones, rockstar/ producer bassist Divinity Roxx, LA-based songstress SNOOKNUK, and many others.



Additional performers include:



● Ms. Niki (Maryland)

● Kymberly Stewart (Los Angeles)

● Inez Barlatier (Miami)

● Maria Mitchell (New York)

● Brown Girls Do Ballet (Texas)

● Emceed by Joy Marilie (New York)



Preschoolers will be sparked seeing performers who look like them - with inspiring songs that get the whole family involved in learning, growing and supporting each other. Family Music Forward has compiled a Kukuza Fest YouTube playlist and Spotify playlist to get families ready for the show.



Kukuza Fest: A Salute to Women is the second festival produced by Family Music Forward (FMF) and WEE Nation Radio. In September, the first Kukuza Fest reached 14K viewers, with 60K brand impressions.



Together, Family Music Forward and WEE Nation Radio – along with presenters, venues, leaders and partners in the Family Music industry across the country – are building a movement that ensures safe, diverse and inclusive spaces for all children. WEE Nation Radio provides age appropriate, culturally affirming, nurturing music for our future generation. Family Music Forward and WEE Nation Radio were featured recently in Rolling Stone Magazine, NPR and Billboard Magazine, in industry reflections on systems of racism and the impact on Black artists in children’s music.



+ Make a tax deductible donation for Kukuza Fest through WEE Nation Radio, fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas:



+ Direct Action Washington, DC, April 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Black Women in Family Music will be featured in Kukuza Fest: A Salute to Women, a virtual festival on April 10, from 3-5 pm ET. Powered by WEE Nation Radio in association with Family Music Forward, Kukuza Fest streams directly on WEE Nation Radio’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The event is free and tickets are available on Eventbrite.“Kukuza” means “amplify” in Swahili. Kukuza Fest aims to provide children and families access to performers and music that welcome, reflect and celebrate them – amplifying Black voices and celebrating Black artists of Family Music. This is the first ever Black Women family music festival. Viewers will thrive with the diverse creativity of bass players to ballet dancers, singers to movers - family music reflecting our diverse families.Lineup includes R&B sensation The Magic Jones, rockstar/ producer bassist Divinity Roxx, LA-based songstress SNOOKNUK, and many others.Additional performers include:● Ms. Niki (Maryland)● Kymberly Stewart (Los Angeles)● Inez Barlatier (Miami)● Maria Mitchell (New York)● Brown Girls Do Ballet (Texas)● Emceed by Joy Marilie (New York)Preschoolers will be sparked seeing performers who look like them - with inspiring songs that get the whole family involved in learning, growing and supporting each other. Family Music Forward has compiled a Kukuza Fest YouTube playlist and Spotify playlist to get families ready for the show.Kukuza Fest: A Salute to Women is the second festival produced by Family Music Forward (FMF) and WEE Nation Radio. In September, the first Kukuza Fest reached 14K viewers, with 60K brand impressions.Together, Family Music Forward and WEE Nation Radio – along with presenters, venues, leaders and partners in the Family Music industry across the country – are building a movement that ensures safe, diverse and inclusive spaces for all children. WEE Nation Radio provides age appropriate, culturally affirming, nurturing music for our future generation. Family Music Forward and WEE Nation Radio were featured recently in Rolling Stone Magazine, NPR and Billboard Magazine, in industry reflections on systems of racism and the impact on Black artists in children’s music.+ Make a tax deductible donation for Kukuza Fest through WEE Nation Radio, fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas:+ Direct Action Toolkit