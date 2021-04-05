Snyderman Law Group, PC Announces Addition of Attorney Bret C. Cohen

Press Releases Snyderman Law Group, PC Press Release Share Blog

Snyderman Law Group, PC, (SLG) is excited to announce the addition of Bret C. Cohen, Esq. to the group. SLG specializes in outside general counsel services on a true subscription basis to small and medium-sized businesses.





Bret is joining the firm as Of Counsel with over 20 years of legal and business experience: 10+ years at law firms including an AmLaw 50 firm; and 10+ years as General Counsel for technology, professional service, energy, environmental, government contractors, and international companies. Bret will be supporting entrepreneurs, investors, and growing companies with the blend of business strategy and legal counsel that separates SLG from other firms.



Marc Snyderman, Founder of SLG said, “As soon as I met Bret, I knew he had the perfect mix of the legal technical acumen as well as the business savvy that we really look to bring to SLG clients. Expanding our presence into the Washington, DC Metro area opens many doors for our government contracting expertise not to mention Bret’s cybersecurity experience is a huge value add to clients.



“I was drawn to the SLG disruption to the traditional law firm model. Having worked in AmLaw 50 and as a General Counsel, I’ve seen first-hand how the legal market has essentially moved itself out of the board room and even the building for small and mid-sized businesses. The SLG model provides that under-served market with access to practical advice at reasonable rates and it’s something I think is really important.”



To learn more about Snyderman Law Group, visit



Marc Snyderman

1-646-242-3862



snydermanlawgroup.com



