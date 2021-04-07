Icreon Boosts Its Customer Experience Orchestration Practice with Key Hire

Press Releases Icreon Press Release Share Blog

Over the last 25 years, Mike has been a driving force in the technological evolution of customer experience – from content management to the rise of digital experience platforms; from campaign management to marketing automation; from siloed and focused single channel tools to true omnichannel journey orchestration. Prior to joining Icreon, Mike worked with key industry-leading platforms such as Sitecore, Salesforce and most recently, the journey orchestration platform, Thunderhead ONE. Mike’s expertise spans across many different industries and has helped enterprise clients across financial services, hospitality, telecom, life sciences and retail to realize their customer engagement goals and drive value consistently and concurrently between brand and customer. “Mike brings the experience and mindset we need to fully realize our orchestrated customer experience practice for our clients,” says Himanshu Sareen, CEO and Founder of Icreon. “We believe the future of customer experience isn’t found in a single technology, rather an approach to use multiple technologies in an orchestrated manner that connects more closely with customers. Mike’s extensive and expansive background along with his relationships with industry-leading platforms gives us this expertise.”



Over the last couple decades, businesses large and small have had to continually adjust and adapt to an increasingly digital world – only to be accelerated during the COVID pandemic.



1. Auto brands have driven to touchless buying experiences.

2. Restaurants and grocery stores have embraced the on-demand delivery model while rethinking their physical presence.

3. Luxury brands have driven deeper into E-commerce.

4. Retail has had to rethink its business and distribution model.



Almost every industry has had to reckon with what it means to be digital. And, with the recent COVID acceleration, what it means to be truly omnichannel. The truth of the matter is that, in order to succeed in today’s world, brands cannot just adopt digital, they must become digital. While this transformation can seem overwhelming at first, Icreon works with their clients in a more evolutionary and measured way.



The challenge is, as brands begin their digital transformation journey to achieve their goals of getting closer to the customer, driving sales, engaging with employees and running a more effective business they adopt new technologies and products without a cohesive view of the customer experience journey. This produces a scenario where technology is driving the strategy, not the other way around, creating poor customer experiences.



This is where true customer experience orchestration and the skillset that Mike brings to the Icreon team. Mike’s experience brings together business strategy with the technologies and products needed to enable that strategy – stitching together systems, tools and processes on behalf of their client’s customers’ experiences.



Icreon is an advanced digital solutions agency that helps challenger brands get to "What’s Next," first. Founded in 2000, Icreon leverages strategy, design and engineering capabilities to power businesses forward. From Fortune 500s and mid-markets to associations and nonprofits, leading organizations partner with Icreon to usher in a new age of digital maturity.



Headquartered in New York City, Icreon’s global capabilities expand across offices in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New Delhi and Pune. Companies such as NYRR, David Zwirner, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, ASTM, National Geographic Channel and more, partner with Icreon to fulfill their digital transformation needs.



With over 350 technology experts across engineering, digital strategy, and user-experience design, Icreon is the preferred digital transformation agency quipping growth-brands for the now and next.



