Verb(TM) Speaker Series Presents “The Game Is Afoot!” - An Interview with Steve Emecz

San Francisco, CA, April 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Steve Emecz, the preeminent publisher of new Sherlock Holmes-based books, will be the Verb™ Presents Speaker Series' featured guest on Thursday, April 29, 2021, 12:00 pm Noon (Pacific Time). His talk is aptly entitled, "The Game Is Afoot," based on the now famous quotation from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's short story, "The Adventure of the Abbey Grange." Peter Coe Verbica, JD, CFP®, Managing Director of Silicon Private Wealth, will be the moderator.

The character of Sherlock Holmes, first featured in four novels and fifty-six short stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, remains ever popular. Mr. Emecz' enterprise, MX Publishing, "brings the best in new Sherlock Holmes novels, biographies, graphic novels and short story collections every month. With over 400 books it's the largest catalogue of new Sherlock Holmes books in the world." "The Adventure of the Matched Set," "The Deceased Priest," "Ghost in the Mirror," "The Dutch Imposters," and "The Musician Who Spoke from the Grave," authored by Peter Coe Verbica, are featured in the beloved MX Series edited by David Marcum.

Silicon Private Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor with principals, portfolio managers and team members actively involved with philanthropic causes. Peter Coe Verbica and his family's roots are multi-generational in the Bay Area, including their link to landmark Henry Coe State Park. He is a Certified Financial Planner® and hosts the popular Verb™ Presents Speaker Series, which covers highly relevant topics, including, most recently, tax policy, business exodus from California, U.S. manufacturing, civility, and cyber security.

For Verb™ Presents Speaker Series log-in information, email peter@siliconprivatewealth.com.

(Filtered photograph by Peter Verbica of a Sherlock Holmes bust by James Matthews.)

Contact Information
Silicon Private Wealth
Peter Coe Verbica, JD, CFP­®
408-645-6701

Peter Coe Verbica, JD, CFP­®

408-645-6701



www.siliconprivatewealth.com

500 Washingston Street

Suite 325

San Francisco, CA 94111



