Press Releases Storage Made Easy Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Storage Made Easy: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Storage Made Easy Expands Across the DACH Market Through a Strategic Distribution Agreement with ADN Distribution

SME is now in the ADN portfolio offering the DACH market the Enterprise File Fabric solution which unifies unstructured corporate data easily and efficiently, whether for public, private or hybrid cloud storage.





The Enterprise File Fabric solution from Storage Made Easy simplifies the management of data across an organisation's entire storage landscape. The innovative solution enables efficient searching by indexing metadata from all contents of all file and object stores. Unifying cloud and on-premises infrastructures, it provides unified access to over 60 file and object storage solutions, including Windows, SAN, NAS, Amazon S3, Azure and Google Cloud. The metadata catalogue is kept up to date in real time, with access and control of old and new data assets from a single user-friendly interface that supports all major operating systems and integrates with Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams.



The focus is on the provision of multi-cloud content collaboration with strong cybersecurity and compliance requirements for the entire data pool of a company. It is irrelevant whether it is file block or object storage and whether it is on-site or in different cloud storage.



Jim Liddle, Founder & CEO of Storage Made Easy, sums up the potential for Companies previously unwilling to migrate to Cloud: "The File Fabric’s smart metadata makes it easier for companies to use existing data assets to migrate to the cloud." Hermann Ramacher, Founder & Managing Director of ADN, has recognised the great potential and sees Storage Made Easy and the Enterprise File Fabric as a clear argument for partners to drive the cloudification of their medium-sized customers.



Storage Made Easy not only pays special attention to fast and smooth access to all relevant company data, regardless of where in the world it is stored, but also makes this possible regardless of the size of the content. One example here is media companies that benefit from the Enterprise File Fabric in-house file acceleration module M-Stream™. This module accelerates transfers of high-resolution image and video. This is why Storage Made Easy already counts on some of the largest broadcasters in the world, as well as international service providers in the healthcare sector among its customers.



Storage Made Easy not only pays special attention to fast and smooth access to all relevant company data, regardless of where in the world it is stored, but also makes this possible regardless of the size of the content. One example here is media companies that benefit from the Enterprise File Fabric in-house file acceleration module M-Stream®. This module accelerates transfers of high-resolution image and video. This is why Storage Made Easy already counts on some of the largest broadcasters in the world, as well as international service providers in the healthcare sector among its customers.



Added value for the channel:

The starting point for the new partnership was the expansion of ADN's collaboration with Cloudian, which has been in place since 2017. Storage Made Easy is already natively integrated into the private cloud solution of the manufacturer. Thanks to the new, direct collaboration between Storage Made Easy and ADN, the solution can now also unleash new synergies for other existing partners. In particular, ADN would like to scale the innovation into previous implementations of the Digital Workplace - e.g. based on Microsoft Azure. Combined with ADN's highly successful cloud solution provider programme, this creates a market-penetrating clout, escorted by ADN's multiple support, training and education offerings for the DACH region.



"ADN has always sought out the market potential of innovative best-of-breed solutions and understands how to best place them in the DACH market. Therefore, the partnership of ADN and Storage Made Easy is an ideal scenario for the DACH region. Here, the size of the distributor and the provider fits together perfectly," states Achim von Montigny, Business Developer and mediator of the new partnership.



Jim Liddle, explains: "The Enterprise File Fabric™ is the last mile between object storage and application. And it's instrumental to advancing digitalisation, because to date, over 80% of digital transformation projects have failed due to unreliable integration of siloed data."



Hermann Ramacher, said: "Bye-bye document management! Thanks to Storage Made Easy and the Enterprise File Fabric, searching for a needle in a haystack is no longer a thankless Sisyphean task, but simple, fast and efficient. Searching now means finding!" London, United Kingdom, April 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The new partnership between ADN and Storage Made Easy provides the DACH market with a secure and user-friendly way to consistently manage data in hybrid scenarios.The Enterprise File Fabric solution from Storage Made Easy simplifies the management of data across an organisation's entire storage landscape. The innovative solution enables efficient searching by indexing metadata from all contents of all file and object stores. Unifying cloud and on-premises infrastructures, it provides unified access to over 60 file and object storage solutions, including Windows, SAN, NAS, Amazon S3, Azure and Google Cloud. The metadata catalogue is kept up to date in real time, with access and control of old and new data assets from a single user-friendly interface that supports all major operating systems and integrates with Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams.The focus is on the provision of multi-cloud content collaboration with strong cybersecurity and compliance requirements for the entire data pool of a company. It is irrelevant whether it is file block or object storage and whether it is on-site or in different cloud storage.Jim Liddle, Founder & CEO of Storage Made Easy, sums up the potential for Companies previously unwilling to migrate to Cloud: "The File Fabric’s smart metadata makes it easier for companies to use existing data assets to migrate to the cloud." Hermann Ramacher, Founder & Managing Director of ADN, has recognised the great potential and sees Storage Made Easy and the Enterprise File Fabric as a clear argument for partners to drive the cloudification of their medium-sized customers.Storage Made Easy not only pays special attention to fast and smooth access to all relevant company data, regardless of where in the world it is stored, but also makes this possible regardless of the size of the content. One example here is media companies that benefit from the Enterprise File Fabric in-house file acceleration module M-Stream™. This module accelerates transfers of high-resolution image and video. This is why Storage Made Easy already counts on some of the largest broadcasters in the world, as well as international service providers in the healthcare sector among its customers.Storage Made Easy not only pays special attention to fast and smooth access to all relevant company data, regardless of where in the world it is stored, but also makes this possible regardless of the size of the content. One example here is media companies that benefit from the Enterprise File Fabric in-house file acceleration module M-Stream®. This module accelerates transfers of high-resolution image and video. This is why Storage Made Easy already counts on some of the largest broadcasters in the world, as well as international service providers in the healthcare sector among its customers.Added value for the channel:The starting point for the new partnership was the expansion of ADN's collaboration with Cloudian, which has been in place since 2017. Storage Made Easy is already natively integrated into the private cloud solution of the manufacturer. Thanks to the new, direct collaboration between Storage Made Easy and ADN, the solution can now also unleash new synergies for other existing partners. In particular, ADN would like to scale the innovation into previous implementations of the Digital Workplace - e.g. based on Microsoft Azure. Combined with ADN's highly successful cloud solution provider programme, this creates a market-penetrating clout, escorted by ADN's multiple support, training and education offerings for the DACH region."ADN has always sought out the market potential of innovative best-of-breed solutions and understands how to best place them in the DACH market. Therefore, the partnership of ADN and Storage Made Easy is an ideal scenario for the DACH region. Here, the size of the distributor and the provider fits together perfectly," states Achim von Montigny, Business Developer and mediator of the new partnership.Jim Liddle, explains: "The Enterprise File Fabric™ is the last mile between object storage and application. And it's instrumental to advancing digitalisation, because to date, over 80% of digital transformation projects have failed due to unreliable integration of siloed data."Hermann Ramacher, said: "Bye-bye document management! Thanks to Storage Made Easy and the Enterprise File Fabric, searching for a needle in a haystack is no longer a thankless Sisyphean task, but simple, fast and efficient. Searching now means finding!" Contact Information Storage Made Easy

Mariado Martinez, Marketing Manager

+442086432885



http://StorageMadeEasy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Storage Made Easy