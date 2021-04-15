Press Releases Drive-in Dating Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Drive-in Dating Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: New COVID-19 Friendly Speed Dating Service - DriveinDating.com Launches in Toronto & GTA with Plans for Rapid Expansion

DriveinDating.com is the Easy and Fun new way for Singles to meet people while social distancing. Users may register online for free and choose a Drive-in Dating event to attend. Franchise opportunities available in select cities.





Company research shows that users who attend DriveinDating.com events are happier, and more productive in their day-to-day lives. Many former traditional speed-dating aficionados are making the switch to this new and safer option. Co-Founder, Josh Agho said, “This idea came to mind while we were in the middle of a global lockdown. The social scene was virtually non-existent. Apps like Tinder and Bumble are great, but at the end of the day who are you really talking too behind the screen? I mean, nobody wants to get catfished.”



Event Ticket prices are just $40, and participants get up to 10 five minute dates each session. In order to take part in an event, a single male or female simply visits:



Franchise opportunities are available now in select cities. For information, please contact Josh at info@driveindating.com or call 1 (800) 797-5218. Toronto, Canada, April 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With COVID-19 restrictions and a plethora of social distancing measures, it’s tough for singles to meet people and connect on a personal level. Many are growing bored, struggling with loneliness, and it’s taking a toll on the mental health and emotional well-being of individuals globally. Calls to crisis lines are at their all time highs, and instances of domestic abuse are at levels never before seen. Drive-in Dating puts a fun new twist on speed dating with a strong emphasis on social distancing, allowing individuals to safely mingle and connect, all while within the safe and comfortable confines of their own car.Company research shows that users who attend DriveinDating.com events are happier, and more productive in their day-to-day lives. Many former traditional speed-dating aficionados are making the switch to this new and safer option. Co-Founder, Josh Agho said, “This idea came to mind while we were in the middle of a global lockdown. The social scene was virtually non-existent. Apps like Tinder and Bumble are great, but at the end of the day who are you really talking too behind the screen? I mean, nobody wants to get catfished.”Event Ticket prices are just $40, and participants get up to 10 five minute dates each session. In order to take part in an event, a single male or female simply visits: www.driveindating.com to register. After registration, the user will receive a five-digit code. The women call the men during the drive-in event on the company secure phone system to ensure the individuals personal information is not disclosed. Each date lasts 5 minutes, after which the men drive around in the circle to the next vehicle in order to meet another date. The woman calls the male on the secure phone system, and the event continues until every male driver has had a chance to meet each female driver. At the end of the event if there is a mutual connection, matches can correspond with each other via the company website.Franchise opportunities are available now in select cities. For information, please contact Josh at info@driveindating.com or call 1 (800) 797-5218. Contact Information Drive-in Dating Inc.

Sarah Fayth

1 (800) 797-5218



driveindating.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Drive-in Dating Inc.