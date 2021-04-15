Denali Advanced Integration Named Top Samsung Partner at Samsung V/X Live: Business Reimagined



Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia.



"Denali’s already strong partnership with Samsung was strengthened over the past year. Together, we always put our customers first, many of which were on the frontlines providing essential services to our communities," says Bill Barry, EVP of Global Alliances at Denali. "On behalf of everyone at Denali, thank you Samsung for your continued support, it’s an honor to receive this recognition."



The past year saw unprecedented challenges for companies across the board, making it critical for them to stay agile and pivot where needed to continue operating. Samsung’s distinguished partners supported customers throughout these challenges and while consistently delivered excellent service – all while growing and flourishing in the face of adversity.



"At Samsung we value our partnership with Denali Advanced Integration and the ideas they bring to the table. Over the course of the last year, our partners demonstrated their dedication to creating innovative solutions to support customers during challenging times," said Chris Mertens, Vice President of US Sales, Displays. “We are pleased to show our gratitude and honor Denali for their hard work, and are excited to continue our partnership.”



About Denali Advanced Integration



Since 1992, Denali has been one of the most trusted and prominent technology providers in North America, providing a comprehensive set of technology solutions to enable our customers to grow, maintain and expand their business globally. Denali provides award-winning managed, professional and co-sourced IT services to help organizations enhance and optimize IT service delivery while reducing costs and retaining intellectual property. Learn more at www.Denaliai.com.



About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.



Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products and services across mobile devices, connected appliances, home entertainment, 5G networks and digital solutions. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.



About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



