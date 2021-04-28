Nascate Launches Pathfinder Application to Improve COVID-19 Vaccine Adherence

Press Releases Nascate Press Release Share Blog

Pathfinder insights enable evidence-based geographical targeting of COVID-19 vaccine interventions, enhancing vaccine deployment efficiencies and increasing vaccine uptake.





“The work that we have done on Pathfinder, the modeling, the application, the data resources, will continue to serve us beyond COVID. However, the premise of the world transitioning from supply focused to demand to, is well under way.” – William Kelly, CEO



“The speed with which safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines were created is spectacular,” said James Lawson, EVP of Business Development and Marketing. “But if we fail to get the vaccines out to everyone and to motivate people to get vaccinated, much of these efforts will be for naught. Given that each person’s relationships with the healthcare system is intimately tied to their likelihood of seeking out or accepting the COVID-19 vaccine, understanding these relationships is key to successfully deploying the vaccines. The quality of these relationships varies across communities, so insights into health-related attitudes in distinct geographical areas enable us to strategically deploy vaccines and vaccine interventions where they are most needed.”



Pathfinder includes data that places spotlights on geographical clusters where creative distribution and outreach efforts have the potential to improve COVID-19 vaccine adherence. Entities wanting to incorporate proprietary data to leverage Pathfinder’s capabilities to learn more about their own communities or members can work with Nascate through a paid model. Pathfinder brings so much value to both paying and non-paying users because rather than standing up a new strategy or data infrastructure in response to COVID-19, Nascate is leveraging the systems it has had in place for years and data that has been collected ever since.



“While we could not anticipate this pandemic, Nascate was born out of the recognition that people’s relationships with their communities and healthcare systems are integral to health outcomes,” says Marcela Muñoz, VP of Data Science and Analytics. “The importance of those relationships has not gone unnoticed, but continues to remain undervalued with the majority of efforts being focused on diagnostics and therapeutics rather than on the behavioral science of health. COVID-19 has opened people’s eyes and raised awareness around how important people’s attitudes about and trust in the healthcare system are to their health-related decision making and the health outcomes for not only themselves but also those around them.”



The analytics that Pathfinder provides can meaningfully impact COVID-19 vaccine adherence but is likely to continue to provide value beyond this specific vaccination effort. The magnitude of the psychological effects of COVID-19 is vast, and understanding how the pandemic has altered the ways in which people think about and interact with the healthcare system will be critical to ongoing healthcare efforts. The Pathfinder application will incorporate these learnings in real-time so that it continues to be a relevant and up-to-date tool for promoting public health.



About Nascate



Nascate brings industry experience and applies data science, machine learning and advanced modeling specifically applied to whole person value-based care. Nascate was founded with the mission of driving a new perspective in healthcare around understanding the relationships between people and providers and help our customers overcome the obstacles that impede sustainable, value-based success.



