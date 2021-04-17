Status Group International Now Aligned with UAE FasterCapital

Press Releases Status Group International Corporation Press Release Share Blog

Status Group International, a global boutique strategic business advisory and private capital facilitator, and FasterCapital, a UAE based online incubator, and accelerator are now associated service partners dedicated to international small business development.





SGIC's CEO, Allan Goldner, acknowledges, "This is a terrific opportunity to develop our relationships with FasterCapital and the exciting Dubai, UAE marketplace. We are anxious to interview new investors from the region to meet our deal flow."



Mr. Hesham Zreik commented on this partnership, “This partnership between the Status Group International and FasterCapital will help both parties in growing and reaching out to potential customers in global markets.”



FasterCapital, based in Dubai, has developed four programs to support startups. Through the Tech Cofounder program, FasterCapital’s internal team will work as the technical team of the startups and will create/develop the app/website for the startup. Also, FasterCapital will invest 50% of the money technical development requires. The Idea to Product program is similar but specific to very early-stage startups and for entrepreneurs who only have an idea (even if they have not prepared a business plan yet).



Through FasterCapital’s Grow your Startup program you will have the opportunity to internationalize your product, test it and receive customer feedback on it, enter new markets, and increase revenues. The fourth program is for startups and businesses that are raising capital. The Raise Capital program matches founders with global funding sources.



Allan Goldner

702-465-3700



www.statusgroupinternational.com

702-252-7005



