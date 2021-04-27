My Money Workshop Announces First-Ever Virtual Financial Literacy Forum Sponsored by JPMorgan Chase

Press Releases My Money Workshop Inc Press Release Share Blog

- Celene Menschel, Head of Operations for Max My Interest New York, NY, April 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- My Money Workshop, a financial literacy organization that emphasizes the importance of wise and secure financial decision-making to teens and adults, is proud to announce its first-ever virtual Financial Literacy Forum in celebration of Financial Literacy Month on April 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.This event is graciously sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. Through their Path Forward initiative, JPMorgan Chase is addressing the existing racial wealth gap in the U.S., which puts a strain on families’ economic mobility and restricts the U.S. economy.“We are dedicated to teaching people how to make the most of their money and reach their financial goals,” said Nichol King, Community Manager for Chase in Harlem. “Collaborating with organizations like My Money Workshop gives us the opportunity to reach people in new and engaging ways that will advance our mission to create sustainable, inclusive growth in Harlem and beyond.”The Financial Literacy Forum will celebrate the significance of the partnerships that My Money Workshop has formed thus far. Industry experts, including clients and corporate partners, will be present at the event to engage in discussions that will focus on the importance of financial literacy, financial freedom, and the intersection between poverty, equity, and access.My Money Workshop strives to demonstrate to each of its participants that there is power in knowledge. Since its inception, My Money Workshop has partnered with over 90 public and private high schools, colleges, universities, specialty schools, and community-based organizations to deliver customized financial literacy workshops in the NY Tri-State area. Each of the seminars included in their programs are tailored to the school or agency’s participants.“It is only through community partnerships that we can make a huge impact in the lives of our participants,” says Gineyda Diaz, My Money Workshop’s Executive Director. “The forum highlights the partnerships, but also the other institutions that are actively doing things to further the financial literacy and the economic success of individuals.”To register and learn more, visit www.mymoneyworkshop.org/events/financial-literacy-forumAbout My Money WorkshopMy Money Workshop is a financial literacy organization that provides participants with actionable steps for a better tomorrow. Its mission is to educate people to manage their finances wisely and make a lifetime of informed decisions. Since 2009, My Money Workshop has served over 20,000 participants at over 1,100 workshops across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. For more information, please visit: www.mymoneyworkshop.orgAbout JPMorgan ChaseJPMorgan Chase is built on the foundation of more than 1,200 predecessor institutions that have come together through the years to form today's company. Its many well-known heritage firms include J.P. Morgan & Co., The Chase Manhattan Bank, Bank One, and the Manufacturers Hanover Trust Co.Featured Expert Speakers Include:- JPMorgan Chase, Presenting Sponsor, Keynote speaker, Nichol King, Community Manager, Vice President of JPMorgan Chase- Winston Berkman-Breen, Director of Consumer Advocacy & Student Loan Advocate- Kara Smith, Collective Impact Manager, Policy & Communications for South Bronx Rising Together- Jessica Reinman, Chairman and CEO of (914)Cares- John Campos, Comp Sci High, Founding Director of Partnerships- Albert Paez, Comp Sci High, Partnership Manager- Dr. Helene Reda, Chief Operations and Administrative Officer for Eleven Canterbury- Ramona Thomas, Financial Advisor- Laura Rotter, Founder of True Abundance Advisors- Nyasha Rivera, Deputy Managing Director of Reentry Services for the Women’s Prison Association (WPA)- Celene Menschel, Head of Operations for Max My Interest Contact Information My Money Workshop

