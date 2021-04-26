Bench International Expands West Coast Presence with Linda Sierra

Press Releases Bench International Press Release Share Blog

Bench International is the oldest woman-founded executive search firm serving the Life Science and Healthcare sectors. The firm is also one of the most renowned experts in diversity recruitment at the board and executive level, as well as in R&D leadership. Bench’s scorecard reflects over $150 billion in successful client exits, a 98% project completion record, with a 75% retention for five or more years. 33% of all leaders placed in Bench’s 45+ year history have been gender and ethnically diverse. With headquarters in San Diego, California, and satellite offices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, Bench is One Global Team, No Borders, No Boundaries and One Global Budget, thus mitigating internally competitive offices. For more information visit San Diego, CA, April 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Bench International, a leading global executive search firm, announces the addition of industry veteran Linda Sierra to serve as Senior Vice President, Business Development. Linda is a strategic hire designed to further Bench’s preeminence within the Life Science industry on the west coast. Linda will divide her time between two of the largest Life Science hubs in the US - San Diego and San Francisco.“We are thrilled to have Linda join us. Her commitment to this sector in addition to her deep involvement with diversity, equity and inclusion, mirrors the values, beliefs and commitment of Bench International,” said DeeDee DeMan, Chairman and CEO. “As we continue to achieve record-breaking executive placements and milestones within our industry, we must likewise assiduously select Bench executives with unique perspectives and remarkable talent committed to our mission statement and the clients we serve.”Linda is a recognized leader, speaker and role model within the Life Science community. She is a member of Biocom’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion task force; a board member of LifeHR Network, a non-profit for Life Sciences’ HR professionals; co-chair of MANA de San Diego’s advisory council; and active in Women Give San Diego.“I am a bridge builder between underrepresented communities and the Life Science community. I believe everyone benefits from embracing greater diversity at all levels of an organization,” says Linda Sierra. “In my new role, I look forward to leveraging the company’s extensive resources to include collaborating with Bench’s global team to enable companies up and down the west coast to recruit and hire ‘best athletes’ for their organizations.”About Bench InternationalBench International is the oldest woman-founded executive search firm serving the Life Science and Healthcare sectors. The firm is also one of the most renowned experts in diversity recruitment at the board and executive level, as well as in R&D leadership. Bench’s scorecard reflects over $150 billion in successful client exits, a 98% project completion record, with a 75% retention for five or more years. 33% of all leaders placed in Bench’s 45+ year history have been gender and ethnically diverse. With headquarters in San Diego, California, and satellite offices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, Bench is One Global Team, No Borders, No Boundaries and One Global Budget, thus mitigating internally competitive offices. For more information visit www.benchinternational.com Contact Information Bench International

Joleen Schultz

760-271-8150



benchinternational.com



