Brand Tango, a Lamark Media Group Company, is a Finalist for Four American Resort Development Association Awards

Brand Tango, a Lamark Media company, is the place where brand creation, environmental design, and digital performance marketing are thoughtfully blended to create measurable value for clients. The Brand Tango/Lamark Media client list now spans a wide range of industries including hospitality, vacation ownership, food and beverage, consumer products, financial services, pharmaceuticals, and technology. Relying on decades of combined expertise and award-winning delivery, the agency’s principals and staff support their clients with highly creative solutions and growth strategies that deeply impact a company’s brand position as well as sales and marketing performance. Visit brandtango.com and lamarkmedia.com to learn more. Boca Raton, FL, May 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Brand Tango, a Lamark Media Group company, has been named a finalist in all four categories it entered in the American Resort Development Association’s awards competition known as the ARDYs.Up for national recognition are a StaySaver Member Campaign in the Integrated Member Campaign category, a StaySaver Enhanced Member Kit in the Digital Products – Sales category, a DASKK Front Desk Ambient in the Video Digital Products: Owners/Guests category, and the UVC (Unlimited Vacation Club) Fall/Winter Magazine in the Digital Magazine category. ARDY winners will be announced on June 9 during the group’s upcoming Timeshare Together Conference in Orlando.“In spite of the challenges we all faced during 2020, our team pulled together to provide clients with outstanding work,” says James Kluetz, a Brand Tango co-founder and Lamark Media’s Executive Creative Director. “We are honored to have it be recognized by ARDA. Now, as vacation ownership comes roaring back from the pandemic, I’m even more excited about the interest in our innovative approach to brand, performance marketing and the incredible projects we are bringing to fruition right now.”Brand Tango, a Lamark Media company, is the place where brand creation, environmental design, and digital performance marketing are thoughtfully blended to create measurable value for clients. The Brand Tango/Lamark Media client list now spans a wide range of industries including hospitality, vacation ownership, food and beverage, consumer products, financial services, pharmaceuticals, and technology. Relying on decades of combined expertise and award-winning delivery, the agency’s principals and staff support their clients with highly creative solutions and growth strategies that deeply impact a company’s brand position as well as sales and marketing performance. Visit brandtango.com and lamarkmedia.com to learn more. Contact Information Brand Tango

Judith Kenninger

317-858-8744



brandtango.com



