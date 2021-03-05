Press Releases Direct Auto Insurance Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Direct Auto Insurance: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Direct Auto Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary with Daily Gift Card Giveaways and Grand Prize





Every day from May 3 through May 29, individuals can play the instant-win game for a chance to win $20, $200, and $500 daily gift card prizes, while also being automatically entered into the $1,000 grand-prize drawing.



With one grand-prize winner and 17 instant winners per day, the total value of all prizes is $28,000.



“We are excited to celebrate our 30-year milestone with our customers and communities at large with this daily giveaway,” says Josh Jarrett, SVP Marketing for Direct Auto Insurance. “It's with the support of our customers and employees that we've gotten to where we are today and we’re thrilled to share our success with some lucky winners."



In addition to the sweepstakes, Direct Auto Insurance is giving away limited-edition, 30th anniversary T-shirts to current customers who provide three referrals or non-customers who get a car insurance quote at one of their participating locations.



Once the promotion starts, individuals can



For information about Direct Auto Insurance, visit



No Purchase Necessary. The Direct Auto Insurance 30th Anniversary Daily Giveaway is open only to legal residents of AL, AR, CA, FL, GA, IL, LA, MS, NC, OH, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WA who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Sweepstakes starts on 5/3/21 at 12:00 Noon CT and ends on 5/29/21 at 7:00p.m. CT. Limit one entry per person per day. Prize is in the form of a gift card. No cash exchange. Other terms and conditions apply. For entry and Official Rules go to directauto.com/campaigns/30thanniversarydailygiveaway. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Direct Administration, Inc., 1281 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217. Gift value is less than $15 and is not contingent on policy sale. Rates and pay plans vary. Cost may vary based on how you buy. Direct Auto Insurance and its affiliated carriers in the National General Insurance Group, Winston Salem, NC.



About Direct Auto Insurance



Founded in 1991, Nashville-based Direct Auto Insurance sells personal car insurance and other types of coverage and products online, over the phone and in-store at more than 450 retail locations. Direct Auto Insurance-branded policies are underwritten by select affiliates owned by National General Holdings Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allstate Corporation. National General is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company that traces its roots to 1939 and has a financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best. Nashville, TN, May 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In celebration of the insurance provider’s 30-year anniversary, Direct Auto Insurance is giving 460 lucky people an opportunity to keep driving with multiple gift card prizes that can be used for car care during its “30th Anniversary Daily Giveaway” sweepstakes.Every day from May 3 through May 29, individuals can play the instant-win game for a chance to win $20, $200, and $500 daily gift card prizes, while also being automatically entered into the $1,000 grand-prize drawing.With one grand-prize winner and 17 instant winners per day, the total value of all prizes is $28,000.“We are excited to celebrate our 30-year milestone with our customers and communities at large with this daily giveaway,” says Josh Jarrett, SVP Marketing for Direct Auto Insurance. “It's with the support of our customers and employees that we've gotten to where we are today and we’re thrilled to share our success with some lucky winners."In addition to the sweepstakes, Direct Auto Insurance is giving away limited-edition, 30th anniversary T-shirts to current customers who provide three referrals or non-customers who get a car insurance quote at one of their participating locations.Once the promotion starts, individuals can click here to enter for a chance to win daily. All instant-win entries will be submitted into the grand-prize drawing to be held on or about May 29, 2021.For information about Direct Auto Insurance, visit directauto.com No Purchase Necessary. The Direct Auto Insurance 30th Anniversary Daily Giveaway is open only to legal residents of AL, AR, CA, FL, GA, IL, LA, MS, NC, OH, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WA who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Sweepstakes starts on 5/3/21 at 12:00 Noon CT and ends on 5/29/21 at 7:00p.m. CT. Limit one entry per person per day. Prize is in the form of a gift card. No cash exchange. Other terms and conditions apply. For entry and Official Rules go to directauto.com/campaigns/30thanniversarydailygiveaway. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Direct Administration, Inc., 1281 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217. Gift value is less than $15 and is not contingent on policy sale. Rates and pay plans vary. Cost may vary based on how you buy. Direct Auto Insurance and its affiliated carriers in the National General Insurance Group, Winston Salem, NC.About Direct Auto InsuranceFounded in 1991, Nashville-based Direct Auto Insurance sells personal car insurance and other types of coverage and products online, over the phone and in-store at more than 450 retail locations. Direct Auto Insurance-branded policies are underwritten by select affiliates owned by National General Holdings Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allstate Corporation. National General is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company that traces its roots to 1939 and has a financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best. Contact Information Direct Auto Insurance

Nicole Baksinskas



DirectAuto.com

Email Preferred

Facebook: @DirectAutoIns

Twitter: @DirectAutoIns

YouTube: youtube.com/user/DirectAutoIns



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Direct Auto Insurance