iBeta Quality Assurance Provides New Service for Companies Looking to Purchase Biometric Technology





This new table is especially designed to provide easy access to testing details about the various products iBeta has tested since 2018. The table is a resource for companies that are seeking to purchase a biometric technology to confirm information specific to the product regarding the software version that was tested as well as the FNMR (False non-match rate) and BPCER (bona fide presentation classification error rate) testing limits. Other important information listed in the table is the date of the letter of conformance.



iBeta highly recommends that anyone looking to purchase a biometric technology from a company that promotes the fact that they have passed their testing to review the table to ensure that the version that was tested matches the version they are being sold. This is very important to verify that they are purchasing the compliant product. The compliance or conformance issued by iBeta is only valid for the version that was tested. Any other versions (newer or older) may not be compliant or conformant.



The table is not a complete listing of all the products that have passed the ISO Presentation Attack Detection testing as some clients choose not to post their letter to iBeta's website.



The table is sortable and searchable so that users can find the information they are looking for.



The table is found here -



iBeta is accredited by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) for biometric test procedures in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025. iBeta is also accredited by the DEA, Mastercard, Google/Android, and the FIDO Alliance.



Contact iBeta Business Development Manager Evan Call 303-627-1110 x 114 for more information about iBeta’s industry leading biometric testing, compliance and certification services.



About iBeta

