Baumgartens Announces National Minority-Owned Business Certification

After passing the rigorous requirements of the MBE application process, this certification gives Baumgartens an increased opportunity to be visible and do business, via their distributors, with large corporations and local, state, and federal government.



“GMSDC corporate members represent a community of like-minded businesses that understand the importance of a diverse supplier base and the benefits of inclusive procurement practices,” said Kwiyoung Baumgarten, COB & President. “With this recognition from the NMSCD, we are looking forward to working with all their corporate members including Fortune 500 companies, that are committed to the benefits of supplier diversity.”



NMSDC matches more than 12,000 certified minority-owned businesses to their vast network of corporate members wishing to purchase products, services and solutions.



“We are especially interested in working with Georgia-based corporations such as Coca-Cola, Delta, Home Depot, UPS, Georgia Power, NCR, and AFLAC to name a few,” said Baumgarten. “Our company now offers a compelling case for meeting corporate supplier diversity goals as a woman-owned and minority-owned business that’s also local.”



The Baumgartens family business legacy continues to uphold its reputation as a trusted and reliable supplier, having garnered the prestigious OWPA “Manufacturer of the Year” award six times, The Cox Family Business of the Year Award (Georgia), and is well-known for its leadership in Identification Products.



Background on NMSDC

Chartered in 1972, The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) was stood up because of the civil rights movement in the late 1960s and continues to be the leading minority business development organization in the United States. NMSDC supports the economic sustainability of more than 13,000 certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and advances minority business development by facilitating procurement opportunities between its certified MBEs and its network of over 1,500 Corporate Members. NMSDC’s African American, Asian-Indian American, Asian-Pacific American, Hispanic American and Native American businesses provide products and services in many industries. The NMSDC network includes a National Office in New York, 23 regional affiliate councils, five international partner organizations and the Business Consortium Fund (BCF) as its funding arm.



About Baumgartens

Kwiyoung Baumgarten

678-358-6982



Baumgartens.com



