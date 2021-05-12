RT ECP President to Address CPrL Insurance Topics at the AGC’s 2021 Conference on Surety Bonding and Construction Risk Management

Press Releases R-T Specialty, LLC's Environmental &... Press Release Share Blog

For more information, please visit www.RTSpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516. Hamilton, NJ, May 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Jeff Slivka, president of RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice, will address the methods for “Navigating the Ups & Downs of the Contractors Professional Liability (CPrL) Insurance Market” at the 2021 Conference on Surety Bonding and Construction Risk Management hosted by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). The hour-long educational session highlighting the ever-evolving CPrL marketplace will be held at 9:45 a.m. EST on June 4th at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida.“CPrL insurance now covers far more than professional liability,” says Slivka. “Originally intended to protect construction firms from the negligent acts, errors or omissions incurred during the performance of their professional services, the coverage has morphed significantly with a new array of rectification/mitigation, pollution liability, technology and faulty workmanship enhancements. This session will not only explore the latest programs, but also CPrL contractual terms and conditions.”Throughout the presentation, attendees will learn about the policy’s major coverage parts and contractual pitfalls that can negatively impact the insured’s CPrL insurance and their ability to protect against potentially crippling claims and catastrophes.For more information on the AGC’s 2021 Conference on Surety Bonding and Construction Risk Management please visit https://risk.agc.org/.Based in RT ECP’s Hamilton, NJ offices, Jeff Slivka can be reached at 609-528-3903 or jeff.slivka@rtspecialty.com.About RT Environmental & Construction ProfessionalRT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC (RSG). RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). ©2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLCFor more information, please visit www.RTSpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516. Contact Information StarrComm Strategies

