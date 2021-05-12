PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
First National Closes $22.7 Million Single Family Rental Development Loan in Chicagoland


First National, a financial industry independent lender with over 30 years of history, has closed another complex, multi-property residential development transaction.

New York, NY, May 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- First National is pleased to announce the closing of a $22.7 million first mortgage loan to refinance debt and provided capital for the construction of two single-family rental communities totaling 234 units. The loan is secured by more than 1,500 residential lots totaling more than 1,750 buildable units, located in the suburban Chicago, IL markets of Antioch, Elgin, Gilberts and Yorkville.

First National is a direct lender originating; underwriting; making; and servicing loans for acquisition, bridge, construction, and refinance across all commercial real estate asset classes with a specialty in golf, resorts, marinas, and selective land transactions. The First National lending team is deeply experienced allowing for quick lending decisions and expedited closings. For more information call us today or visit our website.
