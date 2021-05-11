Lily Lisa, Activist, Joins with Los Angeles City Police Department and Chinese Leaders to Celebrate the Asian-Pacific Traditional "Community Service Day"

Activist and Philanthropist, Lily Lisa kicks off the Asian-Pacific Tradition Month by helping clean up Chinatown and the surrounding historical district.





Lily Lisa, Activist and Philanthropist joined forces with Los Angeles City leaders, including Los Angeles Chief of Police, Michel Moore; Deputy Chief Blake Chow; Los Angeles Police Commander, Ruby Flores; Senior Chinese Supervisor and Asian Community Affairs Supervisor, Danny Chow; Chester Chong, Chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and representatives of the Los Angeles City Council. The street cleanup began at 10 AM and lasted for more than two hours in downtown Los Angeles starting from the El Pueblo Historic District around the Huamei Museum and moving towards City Hall and then on to Chinatown. The day's cleanup crew consisted of many additional community leaders and local volunteers.



Known for her work with the homeless, Lily Lisa shows great care for her city and the environment of its citizens. Lily is often found feeding the homeless, donating PPE supplies, or lending a listening ear to those on the streets, so it is no surprise that her efforts include making a cleaner, safer, healthier place for all. Lily is representative of Asian-Pacific American’s, who are a gentle people that take great pride in their surroundings.



Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month takes place every May and recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. Observances comprise of community festivals, government-sponsored activities and educational activities for students.



First introduced in the 1970’s, “a joint resolution was made, authorizing the President to proclaim annually a week during the first 10 days in May as Pacific/Asian American Heritage Week.” Ultimately, passed by both the House and the Senate, it was signed by President Jimmy Carter on October 5, 1978. In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed a bill passed by Congress extending Asian-American Heritage to the entire month, and designated as Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month two years later.



As a social activist, Lily Lisa is passionate about giving back to her community to combat disparate treatment. “I truly believe that people have a duty to give something back to society. Working on philanthropic projects has been rewarding to me.” She further elaborates “A single act of kindness has a rippling effect.” Lily Lisa encourages others to get involved in good works.” Los Angeles, CA, May 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Asia-Pacific Tradition Month 2021 opened with the Los Angeles Police Department, city government, community representatives and volunteers leading a trash cleanup in the Chinatown area of Los Angeles.Lily Lisa, Activist and Philanthropist joined forces with Los Angeles City leaders, including Los Angeles Chief of Police, Michel Moore; Deputy Chief Blake Chow; Los Angeles Police Commander, Ruby Flores; Senior Chinese Supervisor and Asian Community Affairs Supervisor, Danny Chow; Chester Chong, Chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and representatives of the Los Angeles City Council. The street cleanup began at 10 AM and lasted for more than two hours in downtown Los Angeles starting from the El Pueblo Historic District around the Huamei Museum and moving towards City Hall and then on to Chinatown. The day's cleanup crew consisted of many additional community leaders and local volunteers.Known for her work with the homeless, Lily Lisa shows great care for her city and the environment of its citizens. Lily is often found feeding the homeless, donating PPE supplies, or lending a listening ear to those on the streets, so it is no surprise that her efforts include making a cleaner, safer, healthier place for all. Lily is representative of Asian-Pacific American’s, who are a gentle people that take great pride in their surroundings.Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month takes place every May and recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. Observances comprise of community festivals, government-sponsored activities and educational activities for students.First introduced in the 1970’s, “a joint resolution was made, authorizing the President to proclaim annually a week during the first 10 days in May as Pacific/Asian American Heritage Week.” Ultimately, passed by both the House and the Senate, it was signed by President Jimmy Carter on October 5, 1978. In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed a bill passed by Congress extending Asian-American Heritage to the entire month, and designated as Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month two years later.As a social activist, Lily Lisa is passionate about giving back to her community to combat disparate treatment. “I truly believe that people have a duty to give something back to society. Working on philanthropic projects has been rewarding to me.” She further elaborates “A single act of kindness has a rippling effect.” Lily Lisa encourages others to get involved in good works.”