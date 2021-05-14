Auerbach International Subtitles Inspiring Dalai Lama Documentary in 21 Languages Screened Over Four May-June Weekends

Press Releases Auerbach International Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Global streaming release over four May-June weekends of first-ever, self-narrated movie of Tibet's Dalai Lama, 1989 Nobel Peace Prize winner, non-violence advocate, and inspirational fighter against adversity and obstacles. An oral autobiography, subtitled in 21 languages.





“We are honored to have translated and subtitled this amazing, award-winning, oral autobiography produced by Frame of Mind Films based in Albany, California into many languages of Europe, the Mideast and Asia,” says company President, Philip B. Auerbach. “The Dalai Lama has inspired leaders worldwide. His story about overcoming astounding obstacles and adversity, and his steadfast commitment to peace and non-violence resonates with people of all faiths and nationalities.”



The film will be streaming virtually over four weekends in May and early June. Tickets at USD $14.99 each may be purchased through



Albany, CA, May 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Auerbach International (www.auerbach-intl.com), one of the world's most experienced language agencies, is delighted to announce the first global streaming event of The Great 14th: Tenzin Gyatso, The 14th Dalai Lama In His Own Words, subtitled in 21 languages. In this award-winning oral autobiography, Tenzin Gyatso is both subject and narrator as he presents the full arc of his epic and very public life as the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet, and winner of the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize.

