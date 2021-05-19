PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
C. Nicklaus Starling

C. Nicklaus Starling Announced as New Southeast Dealer for Maverick Yachts Costa Rica


North Palm Beach, FL, May 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- C. Nicklaus Starling and Maverick Yachts of Costa Rica are proud to announce their dealer partnership for the southeast U.S. market encompassing Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, & Texas. C. Nicklaus Starling will work with Maverick Yachts to promote their full model line of 36- to 50-foot Maverick sportfishing yachts, starting with a custom 50-foot Mahogany hull available immediately for purchase.

"We are very excited to form this partnership with Maverick Yachts Costa Rica, which allows us to strengthen the brand and extend their customer reach in the U.S., and to other markets in the future. This, together with additional market opportunities that could be addressed through our collective knowledge and experience, will make for a successful, long-lasting relationship,” said Victor Starling, Principal C. Nicklaus Starling.

Maverick Yachts in Costa Rica custom builds cold-molded yachts that are carefully designed by dedicated fishermen and constructed by some of the finest craftsmen found anywhere in the world. The complete boat is finished to a standard comparable to the most prestigious custom manufacturers in the United States. With 7 new models to choose from, each yacht is a great fit for a sportfishing enthusiast.

C. Nicklaus Starling has over 40 years of experience in the yachting industry, specializing in custom sport-fishing yachts, luxury yachts, and center consoles. From the names on the company to the people who stand behind it, C. Nicklaus Starling is a leader in the boating industry that you can count on when buying or selling your next boat.

For more information on all the available models, please visit www.cnicklausstarling.com.

Contact:
Brittany Nichol Steele
brittany@cnicklausstarling.com
561.320.7899
Contact Information
C. Nicklaus Starling
Brittany Steele
561.320.7899
Contact
www.cnicklausstarling.com

