Press Releases

 
Livictus Financial Services

Press Release
The Nathan Agencies Become Livictus Financial Services


Amherst, MA, May 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Nathan Agencies proudly announces its new name, Livictus Financial Services.

The Nathan Agencies, a premier financial planning firm in Western Massachusetts, is changing its name to Livictus Financial Services.

Christian Sulmasy, Owner of Livictus, stated, “We are excited about our evolution, and the increased services we now offer our clients. Even with these expanded offerings, we will not deviate from our core value of placing the client’s interests first.

“Livictus is a variation of the Greek for Victory. It represents winning and succeeding, in life and finances.”

The firm’s legacy of caring and service will now combine with new technology and increased service offerings. The new name reflects the next level of commitment to its clients and their financial lives.

Livictus Financial Services provides comprehensive and customizable financial strategies to individuals, families and small business owners, all aimed at helping clients achieve their goals in life. The Nathan Agencies was founded over 50 years by Ronald J. Nathan.

Media Contact:
Christian Sulmasy
Owner, and Financial Advisor
csulmasy@livictus.com
413 256-8351

Advisory services offered through Capital Analysts or Lincoln Investment, Registered Investment Advisers.

Securities offered through Lincoln Investment, Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC
www.lincolninvestment.com

The Nathan Agencies/Livictus Financial Services and the above firms are independent and non-affiliated.

Important: Electronic mail sent through the internet is neither secure nor assured to be delivered on a timely basis. We strongly recommend that you do not send confidential personal information, such as social security numbers or account numbers, to us via electronic mail. Do not send time-sensitive or action-oriented messages to us via electronic mail. Unsolicited instructions to “buy” or “sell” a security or to conduct any other financial transaction may not be honored.
Contact Information
Livictus Financial Services
Christian Sulmasy
413-256-8351
Contact
livictus.com

