The Nathan Agencies Become Livictus Financial Services

The Nathan Agencies, a premier financial planning firm in Western Massachusetts, is changing its name to Livictus Financial Services.



Christian Sulmasy, Owner of Livictus, stated, “We are excited about our evolution, and the increased services we now offer our clients. Even with these expanded offerings, we will not deviate from our core value of placing the client’s interests first.



“Livictus is a variation of the Greek for Victory. It represents winning and succeeding, in life and finances.”



The firm’s legacy of caring and service will now combine with new technology and increased service offerings. The new name reflects the next level of commitment to its clients and their financial lives.



Livictus Financial Services provides comprehensive and customizable financial strategies to individuals, families and small business owners, all aimed at helping clients achieve their goals in life. The Nathan Agencies was founded over 50 years by Ronald J. Nathan.



Media Contact:

Christian Sulmasy

Owner, and Financial Advisor

csulmasy@livictus.com

413 256-8351



Advisory services offered through Capital Analysts or Lincoln Investment, Registered Investment Advisers.



Securities offered through Lincoln Investment, Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC

www.lincolninvestment.com



The Nathan Agencies/Livictus Financial Services and the above firms are independent and non-affiliated.



Christian Sulmasy

413-256-8351



livictus.com



