Press Releases Life Science Strategy Group, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Life Science Strategy Group, LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Updated Findings of COVID-19 Impact on Biopharmaceutical Industry & CRO Outsourcing Report

2021 Survey Quantifies Current and Expected impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Development and CRO Outsourcing and Changes Since 2020





This industry first, landmark report also highlights longitudinal analysis of 2021 results vs. 2020. CROs highlighted by respondents in the report include Covance, ICON, IQVIA, PAREXEL, PPD, PRA Health Sciences and Syneos Health among others. According to Jon Meyer, Principal, Life Science Strategy Group, "COVID-19 has certainly turned the clinical development paradigm on its head over the past 12+ months. But not surprisingly, the biopharmaceutical industry, after a period of decreased activity and productivity, is adapting to the new environment. The industry has made significant efforts to adapt its clinical trial format, implementing decentralized strategies to enable better patient recruiting, engagement and monitoring – some of which have been more successful than others.”



To learn more about the impact of COVID-19 on the biopharmaceutical industry, CRO outsourcing and perceptions of CRO providers best prepared to support future biopharmaceutical clinical development needs, or to download sample pages from the report, visit



About Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Life Science Strategy Group, LLC is a consultancy specializing in strategic consulting, market research engagements and syndicated publications across a variety of therapeutic, technology and service industries including contract research services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics and drug discovery. Menlo Park, CA, May 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Life Science Strategy Group (LSSG), the leading strategic consulting firm to the CRO industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its new syndicated report, COVID-19 Impact on the Biopharmaceutical Industry and CRO Outsourcing – 2021 Update. This updated study with 120 biopharmaceutical industry clinical development outsourcing decision makers in the US, Europe and China provides quantitative analysis, metrics, and insights into biopharmaceutical clinical development budgets, activity, outsourcing to CROs and outlook in 2021 vs. the same period in 2020.This industry first, landmark report also highlights longitudinal analysis of 2021 results vs. 2020. CROs highlighted by respondents in the report include Covance, ICON, IQVIA, PAREXEL, PPD, PRA Health Sciences and Syneos Health among others. According to Jon Meyer, Principal, Life Science Strategy Group, "COVID-19 has certainly turned the clinical development paradigm on its head over the past 12+ months. But not surprisingly, the biopharmaceutical industry, after a period of decreased activity and productivity, is adapting to the new environment. The industry has made significant efforts to adapt its clinical trial format, implementing decentralized strategies to enable better patient recruiting, engagement and monitoring – some of which have been more successful than others.”To learn more about the impact of COVID-19 on the biopharmaceutical industry, CRO outsourcing and perceptions of CRO providers best prepared to support future biopharmaceutical clinical development needs, or to download sample pages from the report, visit https://lifesciencestrategy.com/publications About Life Science Strategy Group, LLCLife Science Strategy Group, LLC is a consultancy specializing in strategic consulting, market research engagements and syndicated publications across a variety of therapeutic, technology and service industries including contract research services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics and drug discovery. Contact Information Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Jon Meyer

1-800-941-6373



www.lifesciencestrategy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Life Science Strategy Group, LLC