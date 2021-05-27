Angel Flight NE Celebrates 25th Year of Service

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Angel Flight NE Press Release Share Blog

“This amazing, fulfilling journey over the last 25 years would not have been possible without the commitment of our staff, volunteer pilots, commercial aviation partners, earth angels, corporate partners, sponsors and supporters,” said Fr. Larry Camerlin, President and Founder of Angel Flight NE. “From our first patient in 1996 to every patient since then and going forward, each of them are forever part of our Angel Flight NE Family. We are beyond grateful we could fly and support them during the most difficult times in their lives providing compassion, healing, caring and hope.”



Since Angel Flight NE’s first flight in May of 1996, this nonprofit organization has ensured that distance is never an obstacle for children and adults to access life-saving medical treatment. Angel Flight NE’s milestones over the past 25 years include:



- Scheduled flights for more than 103,000 patient/passengers.

- Flown more than 14 million miles.

- Delivered canine paw protection booties for search efforts at the World Trade Center following 9/11.

- Facilitated Disaster Relief Missions to support initiatives in Haiti and New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

- Facilitated and flown COVID-19 Humanitarian Relief Efforts by transporting test kits, medical personnel, and supplies to adversely effected communities.

- Featured on numerous television stations including: World News Tonight, WCVB Boston, CBS Evening News, Fox News, Fox25 Boston, CNN's "Headline News," NBC’s "The Today Show," and Boston's ABC, NBC and CBS affiliates.

- Promoted awareness about AFNE’s services in hundreds of regional and national publications including Atlantic Flyer, Beechcraft, The Business Review and Reader’s Digest.

- Recipient of National Child Labor Committee's Special Lewis Hine Award.

- Awarded “The Hero Among Us” by the Boston Celtics and Boston Globe.

- Named Family Advocate of the Year by Boston Parents Paper.

- Honored as Community MVP by the New England Patriots Charitable.



"For 25 years, Angel Flight NE has been there for patients and families during the darkest of times who have turned to us for help and support,” said Nicholas Gregory, Chairman of Angel Flight NE. “As a Volunteer Pilot and Board Member, I'm so proud to be a part of this amazing organization that provides life-saving transportation as well as hope and joy for so many people. Here's to 25 more years and beyond!"



Following 25 years of continued growth and an unwavering commitment to its mission, Angel Flight NE continues to explore additional ways to spread the word about its vital life-saving free air and ground transportation services so even more people in need can be assisted and distance is never an obstacle to access medical care and treatment. For every person that AFNE assists there are thousands more patients that could benefit from its free air transportation services to access medical care. Patients are also assisted by our volunteer ground crew members who provide safe automobile transportation to/from airports and medical facilities.



To commemorate to organization’s 25th year milestone, AFNE will be celebrating this amazing milestone and those who have made it possible at the organization’s Annual Evening of Angels Gala being held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Seaport Hotel in Boston as well as other events from now thru next May 2022.



About Angel Flight Northeast

Since 1996, Angel Flight Northeast (AFNE) has helped coordinate free air transportation for patients without financial resources to access life-saving medical care outside of their region.



The organization is comprised of over 500 volunteer private pilots who combine their love of flying with the spirit of grassroots volunteerism by flying patients and their families to the critical health care they need. Air transportation is provided in private aircraft by volunteer pilots as well as through partnership with commercial aviation partners so that children and adults may access lifesaving medical care free of charge. Earth Angels generously donate their time and vehicles to transport patients to and from the airport / medical facilities.



AFNE is also a vital mode of transportation for organs, blood and for patients awaiting organ transplants. The organization also make compassion flights and provide air care wherever there is a compelling human need including COVID-19 relief efforts.



Barbara Sica

978-794-6868



www.angelflightne.org

Larry Camerlin, President



