Vesalio Secures Class A Funding

Vesalio recently completed an FDA approved IDE study for the treatment of vasospasm and is currently enrolling in an FDA IDE study for ischemic stroke expected to conclude in early 2022. “We are pleased to partner with Vesalio as they drive the clinically proven NeVaTM thrombectomy platform towards US market entry for stroke. We are equally excited about the first-to-market opportunities in vasospasm treatment along with the cutting-edge technologies they have in the pipeline,” commented David Adair, MD, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Solas BioVentures.



“Vesalio welcomes our new investment partners and are thankful for the continued participation from our early investors in this round. The funding allows us to assertively push toward the next key milestones for both US and global markets in neurovascular as well as other specialties where our technology will benefit patients,” remarked Steve Rybka, CEO of Vesalio.



Founded in 2013, Vesalio is a privately held medical device company focused on advancing patient care in vascular occlusion by providing physicians superior technology designed to improve clinical outcomes. The Company’s proprietary NeVa™ platform was designed to consistently achieve first-pass recanalization in acute ischemic stroke by effectively removing all types of neurovascular clots from patient anatomy.



Solas BioVentures is a venture capital firm that invests exclusively in the Life Science industry, focusing primarily on early and development stage Biotech and Medtech companies. Solas is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with offices in Nashville and Minneapolis.



