WGY Travel in Miami, Florida Invited to Join Global Luxury Travel Group VIRTUOSO®

Email: mbelles@virtuoso.com Miami, FL, June 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- WGY Travel in Miami has become a member of the by-invitation-only Virtuoso® luxury travel network, composed of top leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. According to Justin Keeperman, Co-Founder of WGY, the agency’s membership in Virtuoso will bring a host of rare travel experiences and exclusive values to its clients. Benefits from Virtuoso’s hotel program alone are worth more than (U.S.) $500 per stay, allowing the agency to provide even more value to its clients.“Less than one percent of travel agencies are admitted into Virtuoso,” said Keeperman. “This renowned network of luxury travel specialists leverages its annual sales of $25-$30 billion to negotiate special upgrades, amenities, values and experiences exclusively for the clients of its member agencies. For the clients of WGY, this translates into complimentary room upgrades, airport transfers, special dining experiences, exclusive shore excursions and custom itineraries, offered by the world’s best providers of upscale travel. We are very proud to have been invited to join Virtuoso and to be able to offer these incredible perks to our clients.”Beyond the monetary value, WGY’s membership in Virtuoso gives its advisors direct access to the world’s finest hotels, resorts, spas, cruise lines and tour operators, as well as expanded insider knowledge and insights into the industry’s hottest trends and destinations. These personal network connections will now allow WGY to secure the best VIP treatment around the globe for its clients.Virtuoso also provides the services of On-Site ground operators in countries around the world, dedicated to ensuring the happiness and comfort of Virtuoso agencies’ clients. Based in top luxury destinations, On-Sites manage every detail, from guides in clients’ native languages and drivers to private access, prestigious introductions and tickets to top events.WGY services include à la carte options, from A-to-Z customized travel packages to prominent membership options.“We’re often asked how we differentiate from every other concierge or Amex premier services, and I truly think it’s all about our personal approach - we consider ourselves supreme ‘Life Stylists,’” said Keeperman. “From the start, we get to know and fully understand our clients so well so that we are always five steps ahead. More than ever, post-pandemic, as travel opens up and the globe has so many new protocols, our clients need us more than ever to create these personalized experiences without having to ask a million questions because we know how limited their time is.”For more information on WGY Travel and its new Virtuoso travel offerings, please visit www.wgytravel.com or call +1888.949.0808 or email info@wgylifestyle.com. Travelers can also follow WGY on social media @WGYTravel.About WGY TravelBrazilian-born ultra-convivial connecter Luiz Hoinkis and luxury marketing guru and former New Yorker Justin Keeperman formed WGY in 2012. This full-service, lifestyle management company and luxury travel agency provides the highest level of service in the private concierge industry for uber-busy individuals, families and executives on the go. The company has established unique partnerships with major global airlines, hotel groups, vendors and luxury brands worldwide. It’s composed of highly trained industry "Life Stylists" who are connected globally and are significantly changing the private concierge industry by offering their clientele unmatched service, customized A-to-Z experiences, insider tips and luxury privileges. WGY prides itself on convenience, exclusivity, access, and discretion to ensure clients get what they want when they want it, 24/7, 365 days a year, no matter how short of notice or outrageous the request. WGY opens the door of privilege and gives its clients the ultimate gift of time.About VirtuosoVirtuoso® is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,100 travel agency locations in 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with more than 2,000 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $25–$30 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.Media Contacts: Lindsay GoldDirector, Public RelationsWGY EntertainmentPhone: +1.305.938.0500Email: press@wgylifestyle.comMisty BellesManaging Director, Global Public RelationsVirtuosoPhone: +1.202.553.8817Email: mbelles@virtuoso.com Contact Information WGY Entertainment LLC

