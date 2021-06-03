KL Winterbourne Associates - Brazil Records Better Than Expected Growth in Q1

Press Releases KL Winterbourne Associates Press Release Share Blog

Brazilian economic growth surprises in first quarter as economy returns to pre-pandemic level.





However, with much of the Latin American country’s population choosing not to stay at home during the vicious third wave of coronavirus infections, the economy expanded by 1.2 percent from the previous quarter.



KL Winterbourne Associates analysts say the growth was led by strong activity in the agricultural sector which expanded 5.7 percent in the first quarter. There was also an increase in investments which helped fuel the ongoing rebound.



Recently released data revealed that services and investments had helped return the economy to its pre-pandemic state and although the rate of rebound has slowed, economists are optimistic.



“A slowing in the pace of recovery is to be expected,” said Mr. Taku Ishikawa, Chief Finance Officer at KL Winterbourne Associates. “The real good news is that the data indicates that there is a strong base for an ongoing recovery.”



Earlier this week Brazilian Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes stated that Brazil is on track register very strong growth in 2021.



Currently, a number of positive factors are supporting Brazil’s economic growth. A more positive global economic outlook, robust private sector investment, an increase in personal savings and growing employment opportunities as restrictions are eased are facilitating a better than anticipated return to growth.



