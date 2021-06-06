Sena Hospitality Design Projects for Exploria Resorts Up for American Resort Development Association Awards

Press Releases Sena Hospitality Design Press Release Share Blog

SHD specializes in interior design, purchasing, and installation primarily in the hotel and timeshare industries. Their mission is to create beautiful, cohesive interior environments while meeting clients’ budget, timeline, and overall goals. The firm is a member of the American Resort Development Association, NEWH (three-time TopID Hospitality award winner), and the American Society of Interior Designers. Visit senahospitalitydesign.com or call them at (407) 730-9996 to learn more. Orlando, FL, June 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sena Hospitality Design Inc ., an Orlando-based licensed interior design firm specializing in resorts, has once again been named a finalist for two ARDY awards from the American Resort Development Association. Sena has been recognized in the Interior Design category for The Reserve at 601 by Exploria Resorts and in the Refurbishment: Common Area category for the Check-in Building at Summer Bay Orlando by Exploria Resorts.“It’s very gratifying for my team to be recognized for the creativity and hard work we put into every one of our projects,” says Dawn Sena, the firm’s founder and president. “This past year has been a challenging time for our industry, but it has also proven the value of the resort experience we provide for timeshare owners. We’re very proud to have played a part in bringing these beautiful projects to reality.”Exploria’s vice president of operations is thrilled with the renovation project, which was completed in 2019. "The new checkin building is open, inviting and sets the overall tone for a relaxing and attentive vacation experience," says Cheryl Bellacicco.The ARDY award winners will be announced during ARDA’s 2021 convention, Timeshare Together, at the JW Marriott at Grande Lakes Orlando on June 9. Sena has been a finalist for the past several years and won an ARDY most recently in 2018.SHD has also been awarded a new project by Exploria Resorts, the renovation of 75 units at Treetops at Poconos Mountain Villas by Exploria. SHD’s plan calls for clean lines with neutral and blues mixed with natural wood finishes. The project is on track to be completed in fall of 2021.In addition, SHD has been award a refurbishment project at Barrier Island Station in Duck, North Carolina, which will feature a modern beach theme with casual flair and natural finishes.SHD specializes in interior design, purchasing, and installation primarily in the hotel and timeshare industries. Their mission is to create beautiful, cohesive interior environments while meeting clients’ budget, timeline, and overall goals. The firm is a member of the American Resort Development Association, NEWH (three-time TopID Hospitality award winner), and the American Society of Interior Designers. Visit senahospitalitydesign.com or call them at (407) 730-9996 to learn more. Contact Information Sena Hospitality Design

