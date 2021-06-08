Nova USA Wood Products Expands ExoClad® QuickClip™ Line with New Nylon Rainscreen Siding Clips

Press Releases Nova USA Press Release Share Blog

“Natural wood siding is likely to expand and contract as a result of seasonal changes in humidity,” says adds Keaton Smith, the company’s wood systems product manager.



“Our ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips respond naturally to this swelling and shrinkage by compressing to absorb the expansion. When the wood dries out, the hidden fastener system’s resilient design automatically moves the boards into place, centered perfectly, and securely fastened to the side of the structure.”



Nova USA Wood’s new nylon Rainscreen siding clips join the company’s Aluminum ExoClad QuickClips as the latest addition to the product line. Both fastening systems work equally well with hardwoods such as Batu, Ipe and Cumaru hardwood siding, as well as softwoods like Cedar, Redwood and Douglas Fir. Unlike many other wood siding fastening systems, they also provide a ¾” stand-off from the structure and can be drilled right into the studs over the house-wrap. This eliminates the added need to buy, cut and install furring strips, while ensuring fast, easy installations.



For more ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClip information please visit www.novausawood.com call 503-419-6407. Nova USA’s ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips are also available through the Nova website or through the company’s national network of leading distributors.



About Nova USA Wood Products



William Chelak

732-541-8471



www.novausawood.com/



