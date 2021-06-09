PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
TPG Direct, Inc.

PolicySweet Campaign from TPG Takes Top Integrated Campaign at Philly DMA Benny Awards


Philadelphia, PA, June 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TPG is a winner in the Philadelphia Direct Marketing Association’s 2021 Benjamin Franklin Award competition for their Integrated Media Campaign work for PolicySweet. This is TPG’s seventh overall and fifth consecutive Benny.

“The PolicySweet and TPG marketing and advertising teams worked closely together to deliver an engaging, educational and informational campaign to introduce the Made-to-Order business insurance platform to food and beverage shop owners across the country,” commented TPG Senior Account Lead Erin Miller.

PolicySweet Fast and Easy Campaign
The integrated lead generation campaign appealed to small business owners’ entrepreneurial spirit and their mindset to embrace critical questioning, innovation, service and continuous improvement, making them feel that they can handle the (fast and easy) insurance buying process themselves – without intermediaries.

Marketing companies from the Philadelphia and NJ region participated in this year’s competition. The competition received more than 100 entries of which only 15 were recognized as a winner.

The Benjamin Franklin Awards, administered by the Philadelphia Direct Marketing Association (PDMA), is a regional competition for Advertising, Direct Marketing and creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and digital direct marketing.

PolicySweet offers Customized insurance for Main Street businesses.

TPG is a nimble, creative and hard-working marketing company with a fresh approach for the ever-changing marketplace.

Contact:
Miguel A. Ferry
TPG
Email: mferry@tpgdirect.com
Phone: (267) 825-9461
Contact Information
TPG Direct, Inc.
Miguel A. Ferry
(267) 825-9461
Contact
tpgdirect.com

