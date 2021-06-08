“Citizen Trump: A One Man Show - The Director’s Cut” Debuts on Amazon, Vimeo as Simon Schuster Releases Powerful New Trump Book Tuesday, June 15

Film Director Robert Orlando releases his director’s cut of “Citizen Trump: A One Man Show” today, leading up to the June 15 release of the riveting Simon & Schuster “Citizen Trump” book. With added supporting details and documentation in the new book, the Nexus Media film exposes the rest of the hidden story: how the media unwittingly fueled Trump’s rise to power every time it tried to thwart him – and how media behavior still encourages a continuing rise in Trumpism.





The media has spent decades depicting Donald Trump as a political phenomenon/businessman. Still, the new film reveals the real Trump behind the media mask: Trump: the born showman and Hollywood producer/performer who uses media attacks as fuel to advance his America First agenda.



In Trump’s favorite film, “Citizen Kane,” confused reporters spend the whole time trying to figure out the famous Kane (Orson Welles). The predominantly black and white “Citizen Trump” film and book similarly show how Trump used his favorite movie to roadmap his way to “winning bigly,” leaving media dazed and clueless, unaware their antics were helping him.



“Citizen Trump” gives never before seen insights into the man who became a hero to 75 million supporters and a hated upstart “big daddy” rival to the media establishment that never understood him. So why did the media keep calling Trump dangerous? “Citizen Trump” reveals the strategy media figures and East/West Coast elites never comprehended.



“Trump loved the Citizen Kane film, and although he did not fully understand it, his life had many parallels, and it made for a worthy investigation,” Orlando reveals. “The hook for me was finding out - in light of the election - how parallel they were... Kane ends in tragedy after a spectacular rise and fall. Would Trump?”



Trump fans and foes alike can learn much from “the Trump way,” born in a showman’s way of looking at the big world stage.



Dubbed “the man at whose voice a nation trembled,” Kane creator Orson Welles very similarly shot to stardom as a young man and had several rises, falls and comebacks.



In both cases, it’s “the classic story of power and the press,” the leading men (Trump and Kane, aka Welles) use the media as a foil to grow their power and influence. And the more the media attacked, the more Trumpproved the adage that all publicity is good publicity (including the daily combative exchanges he relished in answering and returning).



Sounds familiar? The same word-for-word reactions fans/foes showered on “Citizen Kane” in 1941 echo (verbatim) the mantras thrown at Trump today: “I hate him! I love him! He’s a scoundrel! He’s a saint! He’s crazy! He’s a genius!” Then and now, the more the Establishment loathed Trump/Kane/Welles, the more the “forgotten Americans” who felt left behind loved him.



“Boundaries, the framing of a story - both are a perfect metaphor for Trump, the Showman,” Orlando says. “He promised to close the borders and secure our trade laws, to keep America a country by keeping the boundaries working. Stories similarly have clear starts, endings, and boundaries.”



Orlando is director of the Nexus Project and president of Nexus Media.



The new version of the film is available on Vimeo and Amazon Prime. To learn more, visit:



