Press Releases Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame Announces the Class of 2021 Inductees

The Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame, Inc. announced the inductees who comprise the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Warren Sapp, Richard Williams, Althea Gibson, and Cori “Coco” Gauff are among 22 members that make up the Hall of Fame’s 2nd class. The inaugural Hall of Fame Class of 2020 had 34 members including Richard Rellford, Deion Sanders, and Anquan Boldin.





The Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame, Inc. announced the inductees who comprise the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Warren Sapp, Richard Williams, Althea Gibson, and Cori “Coco” Gauff are among 22 members that make up the Hall of Fame’s 2nd class. The inaugural Hall of Fame Class of 2020 had 34 members including Richard Rellford, Deion Sanders, and Anquan Boldin.



The Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame board of directors met virtually to debate and vote upon the 50 nominees for the induction into the class of 2021. The Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame, Inc. is a nonprofit organization. Learn more at fbshof.org.



Class of 2021 Inductees:

Will Allen - Basketball - 1st black player at the University of Miami

Richard Williams – Coach Jimmie Bell - Football

Jacoby Brissett - Football Cori "Coco" Gauff - Tennis

Derrick Dewan Brooks - Football Dan Calloway - Baseball

Derrick McCray - Coach, Football Aaron Charlow - Basketball Marcus Carey - Football Warren Sapp - Football

Alonzo Smith "Jake Gaither - Coach Kenneth Payne - Coach, Football

Eddie Shannon – Basketball Althea Gibson - Tennis Calvin Peete - Golf Marvelous Washington - Basketball

Barrett Green - Football Ken Riley - Football

John Lee Williams – Football Donald Runner - Football

Stephen Williams - Basketball - 1st black Florida Gators player West Palm Beach, FL, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Cori “Coco” Gauff, Warren Sapp, Jacoby Brissett make up some of the class.The Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame, Inc. announced the inductees who comprise the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Warren Sapp, Richard Williams, Althea Gibson, and Cori “Coco” Gauff are among 22 members that make up the Hall of Fame’s 2nd class. The inaugural Hall of Fame Class of 2020 had 34 members including Richard Rellford, Deion Sanders, and Anquan Boldin.The Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame board of directors met virtually to debate and vote upon the 50 nominees for the induction into the class of 2021. The Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame, Inc. is a nonprofit organization. Learn more at fbshof.org.Class of 2021 Inductees:Will Allen - Basketball - 1st black player at the University of MiamiRichard Williams – Coach Jimmie Bell - FootballJacoby Brissett - Football Cori "Coco" Gauff - TennisDerrick Dewan Brooks - Football Dan Calloway - BaseballDerrick McCray - Coach, Football Aaron Charlow - Basketball Marcus Carey - Football Warren Sapp - FootballAlonzo Smith "Jake Gaither - Coach Kenneth Payne - Coach, FootballEddie Shannon – Basketball Althea Gibson - Tennis Calvin Peete - Golf Marvelous Washington - BasketballBarrett Green - Football Ken Riley - FootballJohn Lee Williams – Football Donald Runner - FootballStephen Williams - Basketball - 1st black Florida Gators player Contact Information Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame, Inc.

Debrah McCullon

561-983-1710



fbshof.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame, Inc.