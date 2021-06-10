PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame Announces the Class of 2021 Inductees


West Palm Beach, FL, June 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cori “Coco” Gauff, Warren Sapp, Jacoby Brissett make up some of the class.

The Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame, Inc. announced the inductees who comprise the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Warren Sapp, Richard Williams, Althea Gibson, and Cori “Coco” Gauff are among 22 members that make up the Hall of Fame’s 2nd class. The inaugural Hall of Fame Class of 2020 had 34 members including Richard Rellford, Deion Sanders, and Anquan Boldin.

The Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame board of directors met virtually to debate and vote upon the 50 nominees for the induction into the class of 2021. The Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame, Inc. is a nonprofit organization. Learn more at fbshof.org.

Class of 2021 Inductees:
Will Allen - Basketball - 1st black player at the University of Miami
Richard Williams – Coach Jimmie Bell - Football
Jacoby Brissett - Football Cori "Coco" Gauff - Tennis
Derrick Dewan Brooks - Football Dan Calloway - Baseball
Derrick McCray - Coach, Football Aaron Charlow - Basketball Marcus Carey - Football Warren Sapp - Football
Alonzo Smith "Jake Gaither - Coach Kenneth Payne - Coach, Football
Eddie Shannon – Basketball Althea Gibson - Tennis Calvin Peete - Golf Marvelous Washington - Basketball
Barrett Green - Football Ken Riley - Football
John Lee Williams – Football Donald Runner - Football
Stephen Williams - Basketball - 1st black Florida Gators player
Contact Information
Florida Black Sports Hall of Fame, Inc.
Debrah McCullon
561-983-1710
Contact
fbshof.org

