WAEPA Advertising Campaign Takes Top Integrated Brand Campaign at Philly DMA 2021 Benny Awards

Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), is a nonprofit association (not an insurance company) formed For Feds, By Feds. The goal of WAEPA is to provide access to products and services that promote the health, welfare and financial well-being of its members. After more than 75 years in business, WAEPA has over 46,000 members. For more information, visit waepa.org, or give us a call at (888) 353-1308. Philadelphia, PA, June 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA) is a winner in the Philadelphia Direct Marketing Association’s 2021 Benjamin Franklin Award competition for their Integrated Brand Campaign creative from TPG. This is WAEPA’s third consecutive Benny.“The WAEPA and TPG marketing teams worked closely together to deliver an engaging, informational and emotional campaign to introduce WAEPA’s History of Helping. Idea based upon WAEPA’s history of going out of the way for our members. From WWII, to the federal shutdown - there are so many stories to tell,” commented M. Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA.“Our captivating creative supports Civilian Federal employees in making educated insurance purchase decisions they will feel good about for a lifetime,” added Stacy Outlaw, Senior Vice President of Marketing.Marketing companies from the Philadelphia and NJ region participated in this year’s competition. The competition received more than 100 entries of which only 15 were recognized as a winner.The Benjamin Franklin Awards, administered by the Philadelphia Direct Marketing Association (PDMA), is a regional competition for Advertising, Direct Marketing and creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and digital direct marketing.About TPGTPG is a nimble, creative and hard-working marketing company with a fresh approach for the ever-changing marketplace. We use experience, insight, and creativity to find your most profitable customers and optimize your marketing investment.About WAEPAWorldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), is a nonprofit association (not an insurance company) formed For Feds, By Feds. The goal of WAEPA is to provide access to products and services that promote the health, welfare and financial well-being of its members. After more than 75 years in business, WAEPA has over 46,000 members. For more information, visit waepa.org, or give us a call at (888) 353-1308. Contact Information TPG Direct, Inc.

Miguel A. Ferry

(267) 825-9461



tpgdirect.com



