Texan Mattress

In a Mattress Store Chain First, Texan Mattress to Start Accepting Crypto


Texan Mattress will be the first in mattress store chain in Texas to accept cryptocurrency.

Magnolia, TX, June 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "We're extremely excited to be using Coinpayments.net to roll out support for cryptocurrencies at our stores," Lawrence Heilers, founder of Texan Mattress, said.

Texan Mattress, a Texas-based chain of mattress sleep shops, has announced it will enable digital currency payments to provide customers with the ability to pay for items inside the store and online at texanmattress.com

Texan Mattress will begin accepting digital currencies first in its Magnolia, Texas location on June 15, 2021 with a planned rollout later this month for acceptance at Texan Mattress franchise locations as well.

Texan Mattress has 8 locations across Texas offering quality affordable mattresses in store for free same day delivery or pick up. Texan Mattress sets itself apart front the competition by offering Lifetime warranties on all products, 120-Night risk free sleep trials, and free bundles with every mattress that include premium pillows and mattress protectors.

Stop into Texan Mattress at 32823 FM2978 in Magnolia, Texas to purchase today with your cryptocurrency.
Contact Information
Texan Mattress
Lawrence Heilers
832.628.6375
Contact
texanmattress.com

