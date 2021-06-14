Press Releases CareAdvisors Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from CareAdvisors: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Congresswoman Calls for Ohio Healthcare Institutions to “Band Together” for American Rescue Plan Act Funding

Cleveland-area healthcare leaders recently gathered with Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, representing Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, to discuss constricted access to social services.





Congresswoman Kaptur opened the May 24 roundtable discussion by expressing a strong interest in how the American Rescue Plan will affect the communities served by the panelists. “My ears are open today to hear what you are seeing, because I think the social determinants of health are absolutely primary,” she announced. “The state of Ohio was actually allocated $5.5 billion...decisions are being made as we speak by the governor, by the state legislature. And it's very important for organizations to be in touch with your state representatives and senators...we have great need in this area...the institution's you represent should band together like a necklace. And you should make your voices heard to those who will be making decisions on where those dollars are to be expended.”



The message was well-received by the panelists, which included: Terrance “Terry” Byrne, MBA, MJ, FACHE, vice president of Health Center Operations, at Neighborhood Family Practice Community Health Centers; Patricia Lyons, PhD, LISW-S, owner of Lyons Counseling and Consultation Services, president of the Columbus Association of Black Social Workers, and director of the Molina Healthcare Social Determinants of Health Innovation Center; Michelle Medina, MD, FAAP, associate chief of population health, Cleveland Clinic; Margaret Mitchell, president and chief executive officer, YWCA Greater Cleveland; Adam T. Perzynski, PhD, associate professor of medicine and sociology, MetroHealth and Case Western Reserve University; and Lisa S. Weitzman, MSSA, LISW-S, ASW-G, C-ASWCM, WeCare manager of business development, at the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging.



Hosted by CareAdvisors, a healthcare technology firm, the virtual event was moderated by Monica Robins, 3News Senior Health Correspondent at WKYC Studios in Cleveland. During the roundtable, panelists discussed lessons learned and innovative ways that their organizations have increased services and shared resources. Specifically, they tackled issues of vaccine hesitancy, food insecurity, health disparities, how to incorporate social determinants of health into their delivery systems, the shift in priorities due the COVID-19, and the impact of the digital divide for aging and other vulnerable communities.



"We value what you do and the pressures under which you work during this difficult time," Congresswoman Kaptur added in her comments to the panel. “Issues that deal with economic and racial inequities are very much on the minds of many members of Congress. In terms of the mental health of the American people, this is a very deep concern of mine...we are working on a mental health crisis response act...I've never seen this much interest in the Congress to deal with issues that are quite complex, where we don't have medical answers on how to diagnose, treat, house, and help to skill-up individuals who are being left along the sidelines...I'm very open to ideas in that regard.”



About CareAdvisors

CareAdvisors provides value-based social care automation to some of the largest U.S. health systems and health plans. Our team previously built one of the largest navigation programs in the nation, helping more than one million Illinois residents enroll in social services and gain access to resources. For more information, visit the company website at care-advisors.com. Chicago, IL, June 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As the healthcare industry continues to combat the public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleveland-area healthcare leaders recently gathered with Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, representing Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, to discuss constricted access to social services.Congresswoman Kaptur opened the May 24 roundtable discussion by expressing a strong interest in how the American Rescue Plan will affect the communities served by the panelists. “My ears are open today to hear what you are seeing, because I think the social determinants of health are absolutely primary,” she announced. “The state of Ohio was actually allocated $5.5 billion...decisions are being made as we speak by the governor, by the state legislature. And it's very important for organizations to be in touch with your state representatives and senators...we have great need in this area...the institution's you represent should band together like a necklace. And you should make your voices heard to those who will be making decisions on where those dollars are to be expended.”The message was well-received by the panelists, which included: Terrance “Terry” Byrne, MBA, MJ, FACHE, vice president of Health Center Operations, at Neighborhood Family Practice Community Health Centers; Patricia Lyons, PhD, LISW-S, owner of Lyons Counseling and Consultation Services, president of the Columbus Association of Black Social Workers, and director of the Molina Healthcare Social Determinants of Health Innovation Center; Michelle Medina, MD, FAAP, associate chief of population health, Cleveland Clinic; Margaret Mitchell, president and chief executive officer, YWCA Greater Cleveland; Adam T. Perzynski, PhD, associate professor of medicine and sociology, MetroHealth and Case Western Reserve University; and Lisa S. Weitzman, MSSA, LISW-S, ASW-G, C-ASWCM, WeCare manager of business development, at the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging.Hosted by CareAdvisors, a healthcare technology firm, the virtual event was moderated by Monica Robins, 3News Senior Health Correspondent at WKYC Studios in Cleveland. During the roundtable, panelists discussed lessons learned and innovative ways that their organizations have increased services and shared resources. Specifically, they tackled issues of vaccine hesitancy, food insecurity, health disparities, how to incorporate social determinants of health into their delivery systems, the shift in priorities due the COVID-19, and the impact of the digital divide for aging and other vulnerable communities."We value what you do and the pressures under which you work during this difficult time," Congresswoman Kaptur added in her comments to the panel. “Issues that deal with economic and racial inequities are very much on the minds of many members of Congress. In terms of the mental health of the American people, this is a very deep concern of mine...we are working on a mental health crisis response act...I've never seen this much interest in the Congress to deal with issues that are quite complex, where we don't have medical answers on how to diagnose, treat, house, and help to skill-up individuals who are being left along the sidelines...I'm very open to ideas in that regard.”About CareAdvisorsCareAdvisors provides value-based social care automation to some of the largest U.S. health systems and health plans. Our team previously built one of the largest navigation programs in the nation, helping more than one million Illinois residents enroll in social services and gain access to resources. For more information, visit the company website at care-advisors.com. Contact Information CareAdvisors

Maureen Daugherty

708-363-7300



care-advisors.com

Attached Files PDF Version of Press Release Filename: ClevelandRoundtable8.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CareAdvisors