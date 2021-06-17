Press Releases Axiom Valuation Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Axiom Valuation: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Axiom Valuation Solutions South Africa (AVSA) Announces the Opening of Its First Office in Pretoria, South Africa

AVSA is a newly incorporated firm providing independent valuation services for alternative investment funds, insurance companies, pension plans, foundations, endowments, private and public companies throughout Africa. The company also provides comprehensive pre-and-post deal due diligence reviews for middle-markets M&A transactions.





1. Valuation for financial reporting

2. Fair Value for illiquid securities

3. Certified Valuation for public and private companies

4. Comprehensive pre-and-post deal due diligence reviews that includes financial and accounting, tax, operations, compliance and regulatory due diligence.



Our services are demanded for independent fair value reporting, audit support, taxation purposes, merger & acquisition, and other corporate events.



AVSA will tap into the expertise of the analytical team at Axiom Valuation Solutions in the US for the production of reports and opinions and will focus on consultation and sales. Axiom Valuation Solutions is a globally recognized financial securities and business valuation firm. Since 2001, Axiom Valuation Solutions has conducted valuation assignments for clients throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Africa.



The Managing Director of AVSA is Dr. Vusani Moyo, a Chartered Certified Accountant, a Chartered Management Accountant and an ICAEW-Chartered Accountant. He holds an ACCA Public Practicing Certificate and has over 18 years of experience in financial reporting, corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, valuations, financial modelling, due diligence reviews as well as financial and treasury management. Dr. Moyo is AVSA’s valuation and middle-market M & A advisory expert in South Africa. He specializes in M & A advisory and the valuation of small to large private companies operating in various industries.



“Being regularly involved in the middle-market M & A transactions through interacting with investors, and both sell-side and buy-side clients have helped us to better understand the fundamentals that drive the value of a business or an asset under valuation. Our experience has also helped us to understand the real determinants of a successful M & A transaction. Our valuation team’s expertise together with our firm’s sophisticated and well-researched valuation methodologies has ensured that we continue to deliver even on the most complex valuation assignments,” said Dr Moyo. Pretoria, South Africa, June 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Axiom Valuation Solutions South Africa (AVSA) announces the opening of its first office in Pretoria, South Africa. AVSA is a newly incorporated firm providing independent valuation services for alternative investment funds, insurance companies, pension plans, foundations, endowments, private and public companies throughout Africa. The company also provides comprehensive pre-and-post deal due diligence reviews for middle-markets M&A transactions. The company’s services include:1. Valuation for financial reporting2. Fair Value for illiquid securities3. Certified Valuation for public and private companies4. Comprehensive pre-and-post deal due diligence reviews that includes financial and accounting, tax, operations, compliance and regulatory due diligence.Our services are demanded for independent fair value reporting, audit support, taxation purposes, merger & acquisition, and other corporate events.AVSA will tap into the expertise of the analytical team at Axiom Valuation Solutions in the US for the production of reports and opinions and will focus on consultation and sales. Axiom Valuation Solutions is a globally recognized financial securities and business valuation firm. Since 2001, Axiom Valuation Solutions has conducted valuation assignments for clients throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Africa.The Managing Director of AVSA is Dr. Vusani Moyo, a Chartered Certified Accountant, a Chartered Management Accountant and an ICAEW-Chartered Accountant. He holds an ACCA Public Practicing Certificate and has over 18 years of experience in financial reporting, corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, valuations, financial modelling, due diligence reviews as well as financial and treasury management. Dr. Moyo is AVSA’s valuation and middle-market M & A advisory expert in South Africa. He specializes in M & A advisory and the valuation of small to large private companies operating in various industries.“Being regularly involved in the middle-market M & A transactions through interacting with investors, and both sell-side and buy-side clients have helped us to better understand the fundamentals that drive the value of a business or an asset under valuation. Our experience has also helped us to understand the real determinants of a successful M & A transaction. Our valuation team’s expertise together with our firm’s sophisticated and well-researched valuation methodologies has ensured that we continue to deliver even on the most complex valuation assignments,” said Dr Moyo. Contact Information Axiom Valuation Solutions South Africa

Vusani Moyo

+27 (0) 82 316 8735



axiomvaluation.com/axiom-south-africa/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Axiom Valuation