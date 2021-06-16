New Sense 2 Cents App Brings Money Management to the Whole Family

Press Releases Sense 2 Cents Press Release Share Blog

Since its introduction, Sense 2 Cents has been featured on CNN, Fox News, ABC, NBC, and CBS. This innovative, powerful digital financial LITeracy company has put thousands of families on a path to financial independence through easy to digest products and services. The new app is a user-friendly, comprehensive toolbox, which includes features like the INVEST tab, where adults and kids alike can watch the movement of stocks over days, months, or years, updated with real-time stock prices, a SAVE tab that lets your children set savings goals and benchmarks, a SPEND page for tracking purchases, and the popular CHORE function, where parents can assign errand and set a value for each one. As tasks are completed, parents can update the totals, for cash-out at the end of a preset period, like end-of-week or end-of-month. The app allows parents to set up assigned percentages at app start-up and these percentages get distributed automatically to kids’ savings envelopes on a regular basis.



“Finance is 80% behavior and only 20% knowledge,” says Ashley Clark, Founder & CEO of Sense 2 Cents. "Wealth building is not rocket science. And we help you do it!"



Savannah, GA, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Managing money well is a science of careful calculation, forward-looking budgeting, and penny-wise prudence. Once a complicated, time-consuming process, modern technology has brought forth a revolutionary new app that makes finance fun and easy for your whole family. The new Sense 2 Cents groundbreaking app teaches the principles of financial literacy, encourages diligent spending habits, provides portals for budgeting, debt service, and investing that helps you grow your wealth in a timely way.

Contact Information PR This+That

Shenee King

267-227-4871



prthisandthat.com



