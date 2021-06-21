It's Time to Start Living with a Purpose; Rebel + Saint Box Cause Puts People Above Profit by Offering Mission-Driven Products That Give Back

Press Releases Rebel + Saint Box Cause Press Release Share Blog

Rebel + Saint Box Cause partnered with companies that give back a portion of their proceeds to various causes, donating to domestic violence shelters, help to end hunger, animal rescue missions, homeless communities, improve the planet by giving back to nature, wilderness defense program, firefighter and first responders. Rebel + Saint Box Cause donates 1% of sales to the cause. Sanger, CA, June 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Rebel + Saint Box Cause found their footing and formed their business model from a position of supporting other companies that give back. The company gave voice to their truth, that equality and prosperity should be obtainable by all.There business motto reflects the statement: “Be a rebel – a person who rises up for a cause.”Rebel + Saint Box Cause mentioned they take pride in partnering with socially good companies that believe in lifting others up by giving back.They consider themselves to be rebels, yet saints. Rebel + Saint Box Cause is a California-based .com business that has launched a subscription box campaign to support women–owned companies that offer mission driven products that give back to charity initiatives.They have curated a line of merchandise for their quality and authenticity. A monthly box subscription of exquisite home décor, gourmet food & cocktail mixers, beauty & wellness products, and pet items.Rebel + Saint Box Cause partnered with companies that give back a portion of their proceeds to various causes, donating to domestic violence shelters, help to end hunger, animal rescue missions, homeless communities, improve the planet by giving back to nature, wilderness defense program, firefighter and first responders. Rebel + Saint Box Cause donates 1% of sales to the cause. Contact Information Rebel + Saint Box Cause

Tamara Greyson

559-907-5548



www.rebel-saint-boxcause.com



