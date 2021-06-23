TrailerDecking.com Partners with Champion Cutting Tool Corp. to Provide Premium Solutions to Truck & Trailer Industries

Press Releases Nova USA Press Release Share Blog

“Champion is a leading manufacturer of premium cutting tools and an ideal partner for helping us meet the hardwood flooring needs of automotive customers,” says Bill Christou, a managing partner at TrailerDecking.com. “Through us, the transportation industry can now purchase everything necessary to maintain, repair and install hardwood flooring in their vehicle fleets. This relationship combines the perfect blend of OEM-grade tools, best-in-class products and expert knowledge.”



“We currently offer thousands of products ranging from twist drills to circular saw blades engineered to accommodate the high-end tooling needs of users with safe, long-lasting results,” explains Allison Frey, Champion Cutting Tool Corp.’ marketing manager. “This partnership not only greatly streamlines truck and trailer flooring applications, but also provides TrailerDecking.com customers with a one-stop approach to a variety of premium solutions.”



In addition to a complete line of flatbed trailer and van body flooring products and accessories, TrailerDecking.com customers can now purchase Champion’s:



-- CSK18 82 Degree Countersink Drill Bit – An easily-sharpened, single-edged cutting tool with a chatterless finish that’s ideal for ensuring countersunk screws lie perfectly flat on hardwood trailer decks

-- XL5 7/32” & 9/32” Drill Bits – Available in 12 packs, these Brute Platinum Jobber drill bits outperform standard cutting tools by penetrating faster than cobalt, ensuring lower fatigue levels and holding a sharp cutting edge for faster, longer drilling



For more information on the complete line of TrailerDecking.com products and accessories please visit www.trailerdecking.com or call 1-855-APITONG.



About Champion Cutting Tool Corp.

Founded in 1897, Champion Cutting Tool Corp. is a family-owned business that has spent six generations dedicated to the creation and distribution of high-end, cutting tool solutions that optimize productivity, ensure long-lasting, durable results and are easy-to-use. This includes the availability of nearly 10,000 separate products ranging from twist drills to circular saw blades and abrasives for use within the construction, industrial, Maintenance Repair Operations (MRO), steel fabrication and automotive industries, among others. For more information, please visit www.championcuttingtool.com or call 516-536-8200.



About TrailerDecking.com

William Chelak

732-541-8471



www.novausawood.com/



