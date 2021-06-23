Press Releases Brand Tango Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Brand Tango: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Brand Tango, a Lamark Media Group Company, Wins Two Awards from the American Resort Development Association





Winning national recognition were a StaySaver Enhanced Member Kit in the Digital Products – Sales category and the Fall/Winter edition of the Unlimited Vacation Club Magazine in the Digital Magazine category. ARDY winners were announced on June 9 during ARDA’s Timeshare Together conference, which took place at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.



“This is well deserved recognition for our team that kept creativity and focus strong through a very difficult 2020, ensuring that we came out of the pandemic stronger than ever,” says James Kluetz, a Brand Tango co-founder and Lamark Media’s Executive Creative Director. “I also want to thank StaySaver and UVC for giving us the opportunity to produce award-winning work. The incredible enthusiasm on display at the recent ARDA conference for the resurgence of timeshare has us even more excited about the innovative projects we are bringing to fruition right now.”



StaySaver is a new discount travel platform that allow members to unlock the lowest wholesale prices on flights, hotels, timeshare rentals, cruises and more. The digital member kit’s branding includes a logo that blends maps and search, along with a color-coded guide to membership benefits and photos to create excitement about future travel opportunities.



Unlimited Vacation Club by AMResorts is an exclusive travel club with nearly 60 affiliated AMResorts in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Brand Tango created the Fall/Winter 2019/2020 edition of the club’s magazine, Life Unlimited, to inspire members to plan and book their spring and summer vacations, highlight new resorts and benefits, and build emotional connections. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members trapped at home returned to it over and over again to keep their vacation dreams alive, giving it the most sustained impact of any UVC marketing material.



Brand Tango, a Lamark Media company, is the place where brand creation, environmental design, and digital performance marketing are thoughtfully blended to create measurable value for clients. The Brand Tango/Lamark Media client list now spans a wide range of industries including hospitality, vacation ownership, food and beverage, consumer products, financial services, pharmaceuticals, and technology. Relying on decades of combined expertise and award-winning delivery, the agency’s principals and staff support their clients with highly creative solutions and growth strategies that deeply impact a company’s brand position as well as sales and marketing performance. Visit brandtango.com and lamarkmedia.com to learn more. Boca Raton, FL, June 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Brand Tango, a Lamark Media Group company, has won two awards in the American Resort Development Association’s awards competition known as the ARDYs.Winning national recognition were a StaySaver Enhanced Member Kit in the Digital Products – Sales category and the Fall/Winter edition of the Unlimited Vacation Club Magazine in the Digital Magazine category. ARDY winners were announced on June 9 during ARDA’s Timeshare Together conference, which took place at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.“This is well deserved recognition for our team that kept creativity and focus strong through a very difficult 2020, ensuring that we came out of the pandemic stronger than ever,” says James Kluetz, a Brand Tango co-founder and Lamark Media’s Executive Creative Director. “I also want to thank StaySaver and UVC for giving us the opportunity to produce award-winning work. The incredible enthusiasm on display at the recent ARDA conference for the resurgence of timeshare has us even more excited about the innovative projects we are bringing to fruition right now.”StaySaver is a new discount travel platform that allow members to unlock the lowest wholesale prices on flights, hotels, timeshare rentals, cruises and more. The digital member kit’s branding includes a logo that blends maps and search, along with a color-coded guide to membership benefits and photos to create excitement about future travel opportunities.Unlimited Vacation Club by AMResorts is an exclusive travel club with nearly 60 affiliated AMResorts in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Brand Tango created the Fall/Winter 2019/2020 edition of the club’s magazine, Life Unlimited, to inspire members to plan and book their spring and summer vacations, highlight new resorts and benefits, and build emotional connections. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members trapped at home returned to it over and over again to keep their vacation dreams alive, giving it the most sustained impact of any UVC marketing material.Brand Tango, a Lamark Media company, is the place where brand creation, environmental design, and digital performance marketing are thoughtfully blended to create measurable value for clients. The Brand Tango/Lamark Media client list now spans a wide range of industries including hospitality, vacation ownership, food and beverage, consumer products, financial services, pharmaceuticals, and technology. Relying on decades of combined expertise and award-winning delivery, the agency’s principals and staff support their clients with highly creative solutions and growth strategies that deeply impact a company’s brand position as well as sales and marketing performance. Visit brandtango.com and lamarkmedia.com to learn more. Contact Information Brand Tango

Judith Kenninger

317-858-8744



brandtango.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Brand Tango