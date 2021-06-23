Mi Casa Resource Center’s ProBoPat Program and Rocky Mountain USPTO Recognize Patent Practitioners for Patent Law Volunteerism



Mi Casa Resource Center, along with the Rocky Mountain USPTO, recognizes a group of patent agents and patent lawyers for their dedication to low-income inventors.





Mi Casa Resource Center has provided this program to help low-income inventors in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming for the past 9 years. This program fosters small business growth for those who would not normally be able to afford patent application fees. This often saves inventors thousands of dollars in patent costs. Historically, Mi Casa has supported underserved Hispanic small-business owners, inventors, and aspiring entrepreneurs with knowledge and a portfolio of resources. Demand across Mi Casa’s programs has increased as distressed communities have been even more impacted in recent times with unexpected environmental challenges.



Of the nonprofit’s success with creating pathways for low-income inventors, Mi Casa CEO Angeles Ortega said, “With the vital support from the lawyers and their firms, our organization can continue providing access to inventors that they could not afford on their own. This levels the playing field and makes sure no great idea is held back due to a lack of resources. For 45 years, Mi Casa has provided the tools for success to under-served communities. We believe that each success helps families, communities and industry thrive.”



About ProBoPat: MCRC’s ProBoPat (Pro Bono Patent) program was developed to eliminate barriers that low-income inventors face to success. Pro bono programs were established across the country by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) as part of the implementation of the American Invents Act of 2011. The main goal of this implementation was to assist low-income inventors in prosecuting their patents. As part of this initiative, the Colorado Bar Association Intellectual Property Section, MCRC, and the USPTO came together to establish the Pro Bono Patent Initiative known as ProBoPat. In 2019, the Colorado Bar Association and MCRC agreed to house ProBoPat under MCRC’s Business Pathways program. ProBoPat connects low-income inventors in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming with patent professionals for patent preparation and prosecution legal services on a pro bono basis.



